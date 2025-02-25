STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER BACKING TEXAS REP. LOUDERBACK’S PROPOSAL URGING FEDERAL INTERVENTION TO SAVE THE GULF SHRIMP INDUSTRY

“The Texas and U.S. shrimp industry in the Gulf of America is facing a catastrophic crisis that threatens its survival. Our industry has faced years of devastation due to the influx of inferior, farm-raised, and foreign-imported shrimp, posing an existential threat to hardworking Gulf shrimpers.

I stand with Representative A.J. Louderback (District 30, Texas House) in his effort to protect our Texas Gulf shrimp industry. His bill, HCR 76, urges the federal government to limit the mass importation of foreign shrimp, safeguard Gulf Coast shrimpers from unfair competition, and ensure consumers are protected from substandard shrimp that does not meet U.S. health and safety standards.

The crisis is real and urgent. Just last year, Gulf shrimpers in the Rio Grande Valley met with congressional representatives to raise the alarm: They simply cannot continue. If open-water shrimping disappears from the Gulf of America, thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact will be at stake.

It is a fact that over 90 percent of our shrimp comes from overseas. As consumers, we must act. Gulf shrimp is a fresher and sustainably harvested product compared to mass-produced, farm-raised alternatives. It's time we better support our shrimpers with our wallets. Buy only Gulf of America shrimp and ask local restaurants to serve only Gulf shrimp. These choices will significantly help save our industry. This isn't just a matter of preference or price; it’s a fight for survival."

