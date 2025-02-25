SNYDER Golf USA Partners With PGA of America as an External Supplier

SNYDER Golf USA Tino Dietrich CEO SNYDER Golf USA SNYDER PROX Golf Ball

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNYDER Golf USA, a premier innovator in golf ball technology, is proud to announce its partnership with the PGA of America as an External Supplier. This milestone marks a significant step in the brand’s mission to deliver high-performance golf balls to PGA professionals, instructors, and golf enthusiasts across the country.As an External Supplier, SNYDER Golf USA will have increased opportunities to collaborate with PGA professionals, golf academies, pro shops, and elite golf facilities, further enhancing the accessibility and visibility of the brand’s offerings. This partnership underscores the brand’s unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and performance-driven design.“We are thrilled to be recognized as a PGA of America External Supplier,” said Tino Dietrich, CEO of SNYDER Golf USA. “This partnership reinforces our dedication to excellence and allows us to bring our superior golf ball technology to more players and professionals nationwide.”This new relationship with the PGA of America paves the way for more golfers to experience SNYDER’s balls through pro shops, training facilities, and PGA section golf tournaments. The company is also exploring new partnerships with golf courses, coaches, and instructors who are looking for precision golf balls that enhance their play.“We are excited to work closely with PGA professionals and facilities, offering them access to a product line that delivers both exceptional playability and reliability,” said Tino Dietrich. “This partnership is just the beginning of many exciting opportunities to come.”For more information about SNYDER Golf USA and its products, visit https://snydergolfusa.com SNYDER Golf USA is redefining the golf industry by delivering precision-engineered, high-performance golf balls and accessories at unmatched value. Born from German engineering excellence and crafted with input from golfers at every skill level, SNYDER products blend innovation, design, and affordability to empower players to master their game. Founded by Constantin (Tino) Dietrich, a multiple Inc. 500 entrepreneur, seasoned business leader, and passionate golfer, SNYDER Golf USA is the exclusive distributor of SNYDER Golf products in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. The brand’s commitment to excellence is underscored by partnerships with world-class developers and the prestigious endorsement of the Deutsche Golf Verband (DGV) in Germany.

