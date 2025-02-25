From Truck Series Triumphs to Xfinity Aspirations: Road Ranger Teams Up With Sheldon Creed

No. 00 Road Ranger Ford Mustang Limited Edition Launch Paint Scheme

Road Ranger has announced an exhilarating collaboration with the HAAS Factory Team and Sheldon Creed, driver of the No. 00 in the Xfinity Series.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic leap that underscores its commitment to NASCAR enthusiasts, Road Ranger has announced an exhilarating collaboration with the HAAS Factory Team and Sheldon Creed, driver of the No. 00 in the Xfinity Series. This partnership marks Road Ranger’s evolution from its successful stint in the Truck Series to new ambition-filled horizons."Racing is not just about speed; it's about precision, strategy, and understanding when to push beyond limits," said Marko Zaro, CEO of Road Ranger. "Partnering with Sheldon Creed aligns us with a driver whose talent mirrors our own pursuit of excellence on America's highways."With this new chapter in their motorsport journey, Road Ranger aims to amplify its presence among NASCAR's fervent fanbase by tapping into the storied tradition and electrifying energy of the Xfinity Series. The move signifies more than sponsorship; it embodies a shared vision for pushing boundaries both on-track and off."The true power of collaboration lies in recognizing potential before others see possibility," Ryan Arnold, VP Marketing at Road Ranger remarked. "As we join forces with one of racing's most promising Xfinity Series talents alongside HAAS Factory Team, we're set to redefine our engagement within this dynamic community. The unmatched energy and enthusiasm of NASCAR fans has always been truly infectious, and we have felt honored to be part of such a devoted community. Our investment in NASCAR sponsorship paid dividends not only in terms of visibility and exposure for the Road Ranger brand, but also in the meaningful relationships we built along the way. The pinnacle of our Truck Series journey was undoubtedly Ty's championship-winning season, a thrilling triumph that left an indelible mark on our company and we’re excited to see what we can do next.”The transition from Truck Series success stories to aspirations within Xfinity circuits represents an important milestone for Road Ranger—a testament not only reflecting past achievements but also heralding future triumphs as they deepen connections across key automotive audiences nationwide.About Road RangerRoad Ranger today stands as the fourth-largest travel center chain in the United States with 54 locations from Wisconsin all the way down to Texas. Road Ranger proudly serves professional drivers, motorists, and travelers throughout the mid-continental United States. Locations can be conveniently found on major highways in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas, and Texas. Road Ranger locations offer clean facilities, CAT Scales, well-lit and spacious lots, top-tier gasoline, complimentary customer loyalty programs, dog parks, and a wide variety of high-quality hot food to go. In addition to these offerings, Ranger also provides a variety of quick-service restaurants including Ranger Kitchen, Dan’s Pizza, Tejas Tacos, Wendy’s, Subway, Church's Chicken, Chester's, Cinnabon, Dickie's Barbecue Pit, McDonald's, and Burger King. Road Ranger’s values are consistent from the store to corporate levels - to provide families and professional drivers highway hospitality, clean facilities, fresh quality food, and superior customer service.About HAAS:The Haas Factory Team is a NASCAR Cup and Xfinity program owned by Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation. Starting in 2025, the team will feature Cole Custer driving the No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series, while Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer take on the Xfinity Series in the No. 00 and No. 41 Ford Mustangs, respectively. Based in Kannapolis, North Carolina, the Haas Factory Team reflects a commitment to performance and engineering excellence, carrying forward Gene Haas’s commitment to motorsports.About Sheldon Creed:Sheldon Creed is originally from El Cajon, California and is known for his diversity to drive anything with four wheels. Sheldon competed in the Stadium Super Trucks (SST) Series where he accumulated six wins in only twelve starts. In 2017 Creed competed in the Trans-Am Series, ARCA, K&N, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series, totaling 28 different races with 8 different teams. Sheldon won the 2018 ARCA Racing Series Championship and competed full time in 2019 and 2020 with GMS Racing in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. In 2020 Sheldon won the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Championship. Creed is joined the Haas Factory Team in 2025 where he will drive the No. 00 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.