Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Advocates for Nationwide Access to ABA Services in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. ( ABSI ) proudly joined the National Coalition for Access to Autism Services in a recent effort to advocate for access to autism services across the United States. ABSI representative Michael Forsberg participated in high-level discussions with congressional representatives on Capitol Hill to emphasize the urgent need to expand access to essential behavioral services for families impacted by autism.“The representatives were very receptive to our meetings,” stated Michael Forsberg, BCBA. “They understand the important work that ABSI does at the local and national level to provide families with life changing care. ”ABSI met with with congressional offices of : Kim Schrier (WA), Derek Schmidt (KS), Marc Veasey (TX), Scott Peters (CA), Lori Trahan (MA), Lizzie Fletcher (TX), Diana DeGette (CO), and Nanette Barragan (CA).With a new administration and congress it seems that ABA services , with their proven strategies to improve the quality of life for individuals with autism, will be more accessible to families than ever before. ABSI is dedicated to providing world-class care by working alongside the National Coalition for Access to Autism Services to ensure that every family, regardless of geographic location, has access to effective therapies and resources.“In meeting with congressional representatives, we were able to amplify the voices of the families and individuals we serve,” Forsberg continued. “We made it clear that access to ABA services is not a luxury; it’s a fundamental necessity. Advocacy at this level takes us one step closer to shaping a nationwide framework that benefits every child, every family.”Key topics addressed during the meetings included increasing insurance coverage parity for ABA therapy, tackling geographic disparities in service availability, and driving home the value of ABA in empowering individuals with autism to reach their full potential. Legislative efforts should be focused on ways to remove current barriers to care and allowing families in underserved areas to receive support they need.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. is committed to its mission of ensuring that no family is left behind. By partnering with the National Coalition for Access to Autism Services, ABSI amplifies its ability to create lasting change in autism healthcare and pave the way for a more inclusive and supportive future.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is a leading provider of comprehensive ABA services aimed at supporting individuals with autism and their families through individualized intervention plans, compassionate care, and community resources. Our mission is to help every client achieve their unique goals and unlock their full potential.For further information about our advocacy efforts or services, please contact us at info@autismbehaviorservices.com or visit our website https://autismbehaviorservices.com/

