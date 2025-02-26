University Games and KID Group Partner to Launch Award Winning Sling It, The Medieval Sausage Slinging Game

Sling It, the medieval sausage slinging game Sling It official launch party at NY Toy Fair Sling It Game University Games 40th Anniversary University Games

New outdoor yard game Sling It

University Games is delighted to partner with KID to bring Sling It joy to the land. Sling It blends simple play with challenging skills in a perfect quest for both young and old.” — Craig Hendrickson, SVP of Product Development for University Games

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gather Ye for a Game of Skill. University Games and KID Group have partnered to launch Sling It , the rollicking new outdoor game with unusually long bean bags.Created by Bop It inventor, Dan Klitsner, and his partners at KID Group, Sling It (for 2-4 players, ages 6+) is a highly competitive backyard game where players sling sausage-shaped beanbags toward a medieval-inspired structure with vertical slots, with the aim of getting sausages wedged closest to the top of the columns.Sling It is a brand-new outdoor experience that's as social as cornhole, as exciting as axe-throwing, and more satisfying than either, due to the gratifying "THWACK" of the floppy sausage-shaped bean bags wedging into the slots. This new game is an easy-to-play, tough-to-master competition that makes it perfect for any backyard, and portable enough to take to a tailgate party, beach, or BBQ - and it can even be hung on the wall of your medieval castle basement for indoor play during the winter.Sling It is said to be inspired by a one-thousand-year-old Mallorca festival known as Dia de la Sobrasada (Day of the Sausages). Hence, Sling It utilizes its medieval origin in a playful theme and description.“University Games is delighted to partner with KID to bring Sling It joy to the land,” exclaimed Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games. “Sling It blends simple play with challenging skills in a perfect quest for both young and old.”“I have always admired University Games’ wizardry in distributing so many unique and worthy games all over the world,” Klitsner added. “We’re beyond excited to be able to bring medieval sausage slinging to backyard gatherings and tailgate festivities across the country.”For its official unveiling, Sling It shall be played at The American International Toy Fair, held in New York City, March 1-4 (University Games Booth #665). Sling It is available to ship soon to the grand markets of the realm, and various tournaments are planned for the coming year to celebrate its arrival.To learn more about Sling It, or to join the festivities of University Games and KID Group, visit www.universitygames.com and www.slingitgame.com About KID Group: KID Group is a small studio that has been inventing toys and games for major toy companies for over 25 years. The group’s notable games include Bop It, Perplexus, Hyperdash, and recently, the viral TikTok sensation Pop It Pro, among many other products.About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.

