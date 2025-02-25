Otus Launches AI-Powered “Insights” to Streamline Data-Driven Decision-Making in K-12 Education

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus, a leading K-12 student data and assessment solution, is excited to announce the launch of Otus Insights, an AI-powered assistant that provides timely and reliable insights into student performance. This new feature saves educators time by eliminating administrative tasks and simplifying data analysis, enabling teachers to focus more on what matters most: supporting student growth.

Otus Insights enables educators to quickly synthesize performance data, uncover trends, and take actionable steps to address learning gaps or provide enrichment. It also streamlines administrative tasks like crafting family communications and grouping students for targeted instruction. Embedded in our secure platform, Otus Insights leverages existing student data within Otus to provide reliable recommendations without requiring additional data entry, ensuring both safety and accuracy. It is also easy to navigate with pre-set prompts and provides answers to the questions you ask, such as:

What instructional strategies will be most effective based on the latest assessment results?

How does student performance compare across different groups?

Can you summarize how a student performed in class and suggest possible questions their family may ask with responses?

“At Otus, we know technology will never replace teachers, who are the heart of every classroom.," said Chris Hull, Otus Co-Founder and President. "Instead, our AI-powered Insights serves as a supportive assistant—helping educators spend less time on administrative tasks and more time inspiring student growth. This release reflects our commitment to giving schools practical, user-friendly tools that transform data into real impact.”



Otus Insights marks the first phase of Otus’ AI evolution, which will continue to expand with more time-saving and performance-enhancing tools. Through its partnership with Discovery Education, Otus is collaborating to develop AI for Curriculum. This tool will leverage real-time student data to provide personalized learning experiences, dynamically adapting content to meet individual needs. Like other Otus AI tools, AI for Curriculum is designed not only to streamline educator tasks but also to enhance student growth.

Through these future enhancements, Otus will remain true to its mission of ensuring every educator and the school community has the insights they need to make a difference in students’ lives.

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech company, empowers educators to maximize student performance with a comprehensive K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessment, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com.

