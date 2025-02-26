Acuity Trading and DB Investing Partner to Enhance AI-Powered Market Insights for Traders

UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuity Trading, a global leader in AI-driven trading analytics, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with DB Investing . This collaboration will integrate Acuity’s Research Terminal into DB Investing’ trading platform, offering clients AI-powered market intelligence, advanced data analytics, and cutting-edge research tools to support their trading experience.Since its inception in 2018, DB Investing has been at the forefront of innovation, providing a diverse suite of trading markets and financial instruments tailored to all trader types—from beginners to seasoned professionals. Alongside its extensive range of offerings, including Forex, metals, indices, commodities, stocks CFDs, MENA CFDs, real stocks, ETFs (coming soon), and bonds, DB Investing has recently introduced several new features to enhance its platform:• AI-Powered Signal Centre Tool – Delivering real-time trading signals across multiple asset classes, this tool helps traders stay ahead with instant market alerts, tailored strategies, and data-driven risk management.• Crypto Exchange Integration – Enabling secure and seamless trading of digital assets at competitive rates.• Trade Now, Pay Later – A flexible payment option allowing traders to access the market immediately while managing payments efficiently.• GCC Stock Trading – Providing direct access to high-growth markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.• Local Currency Accounts – Supporting transactions in AED and SAR, reducing conversion costs and simplifying fund management.• Improved Educational Materials – Offering online courses, tutorials, and live webinars to help traders refine their strategies and enhance their market knowledge.Acuity’s Research Terminal equips traders with AI-powered sentiment analysis, data visualisation tools, and actionable market insights, making complex financial data accessible and easy to interpret. This integration will allow DB Investing’s clients to make more informed trading decisions by leveraging real-time market sentiment, economic event tracking, and predictive analytics.Gennaro Lanza, CEO at DB Investing, commented on the partnership:“We strive to offer best-in-class trading tools that improve our clients’ trading experience. By integrating Acuity’s Research Terminal, we are reinforcing our commitment to innovation, transparency, and trader empowerment. Combined with our latest features, including AI-powered trading signals and enhanced educational resources, our platform continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in online trading.”Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, added:“We are thrilled to partner with DB Investing, a company that shares our vision for the future of trading. By integrating our Research Terminal into DB Investing’s platform, we are bringing the next generation of AI-powered trading tools to traders worldwide, helping them make more informed and strategic investment decisions.”With its focus on innovation and trader empowerment, DB Investing remains a trusted platform for global investors. Regulated by FSA, ESCA, and FINTRAC, DB Investing ensures strict compliance with financial security standards while offering competitive pricing, low spreads, and zero deposit or withdrawal fees.By continuously expanding its suite of trading tools and integrating leading AI-driven solutions, DB Investing reaffirms its position as an industry leader, equipping traders with the insights and resources needed to navigate today’s markets with confidence.About DB InvestingDB Investing is a global financial trading platform committed to providing traders with the most advanced tools, a diverse range of financial instruments, and an exceptional trading experience. With a strong focus on education, innovation, and transparency, DB Investing empowers traders to navigate the financial markets with confidence.Find out more: https://dbinvesting.com About AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact Us

