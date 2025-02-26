Key Market Driver In Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry 2025: Growing AI Adoption Driving

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

Over recent years, the human-centered artificial intelligence AI market size has grown exponentially, increasing from $11.46 billion in 2024 to $13.96 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.8%. The exponential growth observed is due to several factors including the increasing need to address ethical challenges such as bias and privacy concerns in AI systems, the expansion of AI applications in sectors like healthcare and education, and technological advancements that foster more intuitive AI systems.

Forward-looking projections estimate the human-centered AI market size to accelerate further to $30.44 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 21.5%. This predicted surge can be credited to rising demand for AI systems that integrate ethical considerations into their design, advancements in AI technology enabling more personalized user experiences, and increasing public awareness around AI ethics. Furthermore, the growing use of AI in education and training solutions, improvement of AI's accessibility, and the development of AI tools promoting trust and collaboration amongst humans and machines hint towards major trends in the forecast period.

What Drives The Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Growth?

The sustained growth of the human-centered AI market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of AI in various industries. Innovative applications of AI that automate complex tasks, improve efficiency and accuracy, and derive actionable insights from immense data volumes, have prompted various industries to prioritize AI integration. For instance, a 2024 survey revealed that around 42% of organizations with over 1,000 employees had actively integrated AI into their operations with an additional 40% exploring or experimenting with AI.

Who Are The Key Players In The Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Prominent companies in the sector include Amazon com Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Meta Platforms Inc., who continuously innovate and develop new technologies. Recent advancement in the human-centered AI field has been towards the development of AI solutions known as human capabilities AI. These are AI systems designed to enhance and work with human abilities, rather than replace them. In this regard, an outstanding contribution was noted in September 2023, when Ernst & Young Global Limited launched EY.ai, a platform merging human capabilities and artificial intelligence.

How Is The Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segmented?

The report segments the human-centered artificial intelligence AI market into Component, Technology, Deployment, Organization Size, and Application. These categories are further divided into Solutions, Services, Machine Learning ML, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing NLP, Image Processing, Speech Recognition, Cloud, On-Premises, Small Businesses, Medium-Sized Businesses, Large Enterprises, Security And Risk Management, Marketing Management, Customer Support And Experience, Human Resource And Recruitment Management, Behavioral Science, Process Automation, and Other Applications.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

From a regional perspective, North America led the human-centered AI market in 2024. The market report extends its coverage to regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

