Hypochlorous Acid Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Market Landscape Look Like For Hypochlorous Acid?

The hypochlorous acid market size has grown strongly in recent years, growing from $5.4 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $5.87 billion in 2025, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. This growth could be largely attributed to factors such as the expansion of veterinary applications, bolstering of the food industry, the rise in e-commerce sector, increased sales of portable sanitizers, and a heightened awareness about health hazards.

In the forthcoming years, the hypochlorous acid market size is expected to witness yet another considerable growth, slated to surge to $8.11 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

What Is Driving This Upward Trend In The Hypochlorous Acid Market?

The forecast period's growth can be attributed to an amplified emphasis on enhanced infection control measures, cost-effectiveness, increased utilization of green and sustainable chemicals, growth in the cosmetic industry, and improved veterinary healthcare services. Major trends forecasted include the popularity of portable devices, emerging smart systems, advancements in the production of electrolyzed water, and the viability of biodegradable and ready-to-use hypochlorous acid solutions.

A key driving factor to the surge in the hypochlorous acid market going forward is the growing significance placed on food safety and sanitation. As these practices and regulations prioritize ensuring food is safe for consumption and free from contaminants, they contribute significantly to safegaurding public health.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hypochlorous Acid Market?

Several industry experts such as BASF SE, AGC Inc., Olin Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, The Clorox Company, Nipro Corporation, WCS Environmental Ltd, Hawkins Inc., RX Marine International, Kuehne Company, and many more, contribute significantly to the growth and development of the hypochlorous acid market.

What Are The Innovative Trends In The Hypochlorous Acid Market?

These industry leaders are constantly exploring innovative products, including mist sprays, to expand their product portfolio and improve their offerings' effectiveness. For instance, in January 2024, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, launched Lumacyn Clarifying Mist, an all-natural pH-balanced toner with stabilized hypochlorous acid, making it apt to tailor to the varying skin requirements of different consumers.

How Is The Hypochlorous Acid Market Segmented?

The hypochlorous acid market comprises various segments, including:

1 By Type: Sodium Hypochlorite; Calcium Hypochlorite; Other Types

2 By Application: Sanitizing Agent; Disinfecting Agent; Oxidizing Agent; Other Applications

3 By End Use: Personal Care; Wound Management; Food And Agriculture; Oil And Gas; Water Treatment; Other End Uses

Subsegments include Sodium Hypochlorite categorized into liquid, solid, industrial use, and household use forms. Calcium Hypochlorite, comprising granular forms, tablets, water treatment applications, pool maintenance, amongst others. Other types include Potassium Hypochlorite and Magnesium Hypochlorite.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Hypochlorous Acid Market?

North America was the largest region in the hypochlorous acid market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

