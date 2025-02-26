Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Been Performing And What Is Its Future Scope?

The implantable cardioverter defibrillators ICDs market has seen strong growth in recent years, moving from $3.76 billion in 2024 to a projected $3.99 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. This impressive growth during the historical period is due to several key factors, such as the rising instance of sudden cardiac arrest, the inclusion of ICDs in the secondary prevention of sudden cardiac arrest, growing public awareness, an aging population, supportive policies from governments and healthcare organizations, and increasing access to healthcare.

What Factors Are Expected To Drive The ICDs Market In The Years To Come?

In the coming years, the ICD market is expected to see strong growth, with forecasts predicting growth to $4.99 billion in 2029, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. Driving this significant growth during the forecast period is the mounting acceptance of implantable defibrillators, a rise in demand for more personalized cardiac care, the increasing prevalence of cardiac rhythm disorders, and a surge in demand from emerging markets.

Core trends for the forecast period include technological advancements, the introduction of subcutaneous ICDs that bypass the need for transvenous leads, a rising demand for combination ICD devices with pacemaker functionality, enhancements in sensing and detection algorithms, ongoing advancements in wireless charging and battery technology, and the integration of artificial intelligence AI in healthcare and data analytics.

How Is The Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases Impacting The ICD Market?

The escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases CVDs is anticipated to propel the growth of the implantable cardioverter defibrillators ICDs market going forwards. CVDs are a group of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels, including conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, and hypertension, typically caused by factors including a poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking, and genetic predisposition.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The ICD Market?

Major companies operating in the implantable cardioverter defibrillators ICDs market include the likes of Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., LivaNova PLC, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, among others.

What Emerging Trends Are Shaping The ICD Market?

A key trend emerging in the ICD market is the focus of major companies on technological advancements, including the development of low current consumption defibrillators to enhance device efficiency, prolong battery life, and improve patient comfort.

How Is The Global ICD Market Segmented?

The global ICD market is segmented by type into single chamber ICDs, dual chamber ICDs, and biventricular devices. By application, it can be segmented into bradycardia, tachycardia, heart failure, and other applications. In terms of end-users, the market covers hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other users.

Which Region Dominates The Global ICD Market?

As of 2024, North America was the largest region in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

