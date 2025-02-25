Rêve Medical Spa Expands Services for Total Body Wellness and Prevention with Nordlys®, GentleMax Pro®, and Matrix®

Rêve Medical Spa Introduces Three State-of-the-Art Lasers at Their Troy, MI Office

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rêve Medical Spa is proud to introduce three revolutionary laser treatment devices at its Troy location: the Nordlys , the GentleMax Pro , and the Matrix laser systems from Candela Medical. These state-of-the-art technologies enhance the clinic’s holistic approach to wellness by offering advanced treatments for overall well-being and skin health.𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐋𝐘𝐒The award-winning Nordlyssystem is known globally, has been used by celebrities, and was featured in multiple media outlets, including the Today Show on NBC. Rêve Medical Spa is now incorporating this system into its state-of-the-art practice to support total wellness and preventative care.Nordlys has established a new standard in Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology with its cutting-edge SWT(Selective Waveband Technology) IPL narrowband system. This technology provides unparalleled precision, effectiveness, and safety in IPL treatments, addressing pigmentation concerns and vascular lesions, which supports overall skin health and well-being.The NordlysNarrowband with SWToffers exceptional outcomes with minimal discomfort and downtime, promoting a more holistic approach to wellness. Its customizable settings and targeted delivery ensure precise, individualized treatments, aligning with Biolite’s preventive care philosophy.𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐄𝐌𝐀𝐗 𝐏𝐑𝐎The GentleMax Prois a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device. This unique combination allows treating a wide range of skin types and conditions, ensuring every client receives personalized and effective care.The GentleMax Procan treat various skin conditions, including:- Hair Removal: Effective for all skin types, promoting smooth skin as part of a comprehensive wellness routine.- Vascular Lesions: Treats spider veins, broken capillaries, and hemangiomas to improve skin’s appearance and health.- Pigmented Lesions: Removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles, contributing to a more even skin tone.- Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.- Skin Tightening: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity.𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐗The Matrixsystem offers a new dimension of radiofrequency (RF) microneedling. This innovative machine is designed to address, sustain, and rejuvenate skin at every stage of aging, helping to maintain a youthful appearance as part of preventive care. It incorporates the latest Matrix Pro, Sublime™, and Sublative™ RF applicators, offering tailored treatments to meet individual patient needs. The Matrixsystem is designed to resurface skin, reduce wrinkles, enhance volume, and fortify skin structure.Uniquely, this groundbreaking system features impedance monitoring and Depth Intelligence™ technology, providing real-time feedback to ensure consistent, high-quality results for patients.By leveraging three modalities in a single device and working at up to 3 depths with a single insertion, this multi-application system is radiofrequency, intelligently redefined:- MatrixPro Applicator - equipped with an array of the thinnest microneedles on the market that deliver short-pulse RF energy to the skin in a fractional manner. Treatment outcomes include new collagen creation and marked improvement in overall skin appearance and texture.- MatrixSublime Applicator - designed to heat skin layers with a combination of infrared (IR) and bipolar radiofrequency (RF) energies to shorten aged collagen fibers and treat wrinkles for a smoother skin appearance. This needle-less and non-invasive treatment allows for clinically proven outcomes with minimal downtime.- MatrixSublative RF Applicator - stimulates new collagen growth and resurfaces the skin by delivering bipolar RF energy to the skin in a needle-less, fractional manner via an array of multi-electrode pins. This treatment results in smoother skin and the reduction of facial wrinkles.By offering these three state-of-the-art laser devices, Rêve Medical Spa provides a comprehensive approach to health that emphasizes both wellness and prevention through personalized services. By integrating cutting-edge technology with holistic practices, Rêve Medical Spa provides clients with tailored wellness plans that address individual needs and goals.Their offerings, such as nutritional guidance, stress management techniques, and overall wellness assessments, empower clients to take charge of their health and prevent chronic diseases. With a focus on education and sustainable lifestyle changes, they foster a supportive environment that encourages proactive health management, ensuring that clients not only feel better but also thrive in their everyday lives."𝐀𝐭 𝐑𝐞̂𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐚, 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝, 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬. 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐚 𝐥𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭." - 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐙𝐦𝐮𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫For more information about Rêve Medical Spa’s suite of advanced aesthetic treatments, visit https://revemedicalspa.com/ , or call (248) 817-6704 in Troy, MI.𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐑𝐞̂𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐚:Rêve Medical Spa recognizes that achieving your health and wellness goals requires a personalized approach. Their team of experienced and licensed professionals are dedicated to providing personalized care and attention to each and every client. They are passionate about helping you achieve your aesthetic goals and enhancing your natural beauty.Leo and Silvana Lumaj, renowned business entrepreneurs with a deep understanding of emerging trends, proudly announce the launch of Michigan's premier luxury medical spa, Rêve.Meticulously designed and crafted with no detail overlooked, Rêve offers an unparalleled experience for those seeking the finest in luxury and care. As seasoned owners of multiple successful ventures, Leo and Silvana are confident this new endeavor will reach extraordinary heights. In fact, plans are already underway to expand the spa with an additional 4,000 sq. ft. on the second floor.Rêve serves as a perfect complement to Sposa Bella Couture, the celebrated bridal boutique in Birmingham, offering brides a serene retreat for pampering before their big day. Leo and Silvana invite you to indulge in a truly luxurious experience at Rêve, where every guest is treated with the utmost care and attention, making them feel like the most important person in the room.Don't wait— visit Rêve Med Spa today and discover a world of relaxation and rejuvenation like never before!

