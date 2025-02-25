New funding available to create new and inclusive early years spaces 

CANADA, February 25 - Early Years Centres can now access further financial supports for inclusive early years education initiatives and new start-up funding is available to not-for-profit organizations (NPOs) to open new early childhood centres across the Island.

The Province, in partnership with the Government of Canada, will address the pressing child care needs Island families face through the Canada-Prince Edward Island Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. Two new grants under this agreement will help establish more licensed early childhood centres and support high-quality, inclusive early learning initiatives.

Current designated and probationary early years centres can apply for one-time funding up to $35,000 based on enrollment through the Inclusive Equipment and Materials Grant. Funding through this grant will allow them to purchase items such as sensory equipment and educational technology that enhance inclusive early years education programming.

Through the new Non-Profit Organization Child Care Start-Up Grant, the Province is providing one-time funding, up to $200,000, for eligible construction and renovation costs to NPOs who operate new early childhood centres for at least five years and prioritizes infants and toddlers spaces. Eligible applicants will also be expected to become designated within 18 months after opening.

Applications for the Inclusive Equipment and Materials Grant and the Non-Profit Organization Start-Up Grant will be accepted until March 7, 2025 and October 31, 2025 respectively.

Quotes:

“The greatest child care need right now is for infants and toddlers, and we need to help get more operators in this space. Providing this capital funding will help open up over 200 new spaces for Island families without compromising the quality of early years education. We also need to help our current operators keep up to date with appropriate equipment and supports as they deliver inclusive early education initiatives to our young diverse population. Thanks to our partnership with the federal government, PEI can be proud to be an early years and child care leader across the country.”

- The Honourable Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island and Minister of Education and Early Years

“Every child in PEI deserves the best possible start in life. These two grants through the Infrastructure Fund will help child care operators create more high-quality, affordable child care spots across the Island and make life a little easier for busy moms and dads on the go.”

- The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Media Contact:

Vicki Tse

Department of Education and Early Years

vickitse@gov.pe.ca

Geneviève Lemaire

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

genevieve.lemaire@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca