Key Driver Transforming The Implantable Collamer Lens Market 2025: Rising Prevalence Of Vision Disorders Driving

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Implantable Collamer Lens Market Performed In The Past And What Is Its Future Projection?

The implantable collamer lens market size showed solid growth in recent years, graduating from $19.53 billion in 2024 to $20.91 billion in 2025, at an annual growth rate CAGR of 7.10%. Factors attributing to this growth include increasing awareness of vision correction options, a rise in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, a higher prevalence of refractive errors, favorable reimbursement policies in key regions, and heightening investment in ophthalmic research.

What Is The Market Forecast For The Implantable Collamer Lens Industry?

The implantable collamer lens market is predicted to witness robust growth in the next few years, reaching up to $27.25 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.84%. The forecast period's growth can be traced back to the rising demand for permanent vision correction solutions, an increase in the prevalence of myopia and astigmatism, a growing focus on customized and patient-specific implants, an aging population with escalating eye care needs, and expansion of outpatient surgical centers. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period include the incorporation of AI in preoperative planning, the evolution of foldable and biocompatible lens materials, collaboration between manufacturers and healthcare providers, innovation in lens materials and designs, alongside advances in implantable lens technology.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Implantable Collamer Lens Market?

The rising prevalence of vision disorders is a prime catalyst pushing the implantable collamer lens market forward. Vision disorders - conditions impairing clear vision - are on the rise globally due to factors like an aging population, increased screen time, and growing prevalence of conditions like myopia and age-related macular degeneration. Implantable Collamer Lenses ICLs offer an effective solution for correcting vision disorders such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism by providing a safe, reversible alternative to traditional refractive surgeries like LASIK.

How Significant Is The Influence Of The Aging Population On This Market's Growth?

The rising aging population is significantly driving the implantable collamer lens market's growth. The global geriatric populace is increasing due to heightened life expectancy, advancements in healthcare, and declining birth rates, culminating in a swelling proportion of elderly individuals in many societies. Implantable collamer lenses ICLs serve the aging demographic by offering a permanent resolution for age-related vision problems such as presbyopia, enabling clearer, natural vision without the need for reading glasses or contact lenses.

Who Are The Market Leaders In The Implantable Collamer Lens Industry?

The leading companies operating in the implantable collamer lens market space include STAAR Surgical Company, notable for their persistent advancements in lens technologies and the growing number of approvals they receive, aiding their competitive edge in the market space.

What Is The Market Breakdown For Implantable Collamer Lens?

1 By Type: Visian Implantable Collamer Lens ICL, EVO Implantable Collamer Lens ICL

2 By Technology Adoption: Laser-Assisted Techniques, Traditional Techniques

3 By Application: Myopia, Hyperopia, Astigmatism

4 By End User: Ophthalmic Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Other End User

Subsegments:

1 By Visian Implantable Collamer Lens ICL: Visian ICL for Myopia, Visian ICL For Hyperopia, Visian ICL For Astigmatism, Visian ICL For Presbyopia

2 By EVO Implantable Collamer Lens ICL: EVO ICL For Myopia, EVO ICL For Hyperopia, EVO ICL For Astigmatism, EVO ICL For Presbyopia

Which Regions Dominate The Implantable Collamer Lens Market?

As of 2024, North America was the most extensive region in the implantable collamer lens market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, with regions covered in the report including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

