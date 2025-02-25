LatiNation Media and Busy Bee Productions Premiere Chiquis’ ‘Foodie on the Go’ Series Thursday, March 13 at 8:30 P.M. ET/5:30 P.M. PT on LATV, LatiNation Fast Channels, and the LatiNation+ App

Chiquis – Three Time Latin GRAMMY Award Winner, Entrepreneur, and Producer - Shines Spotlight on Restaurants and Small Food Businesses in a New Food and Travel Series

First Episode takes Chiquis to Chicago to Visit Volare Italian Restaurant;

Episode Two features Solvang, CA, Peasants Feast Restaurant

Series Episodes Premiere every Thursday through April 17

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatiNation Media, the Latino-owned multiplatform media network for the 18+ audience, will premiere its original docu-series Chiquis’ Foodie on the Go on Thursday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on its LATV linear channel, LatiNation FAST channels, and available everywhere on the LatiNation+ app including on iOS and Android.

In Foodie on the Go, Chiquis travels across the U.S. to meet top chefs and owners at some of the country’s most culturally significant restaurants and join them in their kitchens. She explores the stories and recipes behind beloved local spots and small businesses, highlighting the connection between food, family, and the local community.

The series, produced by her Busy Bee Productions and LatiNation Media, will run through April 17.

EPISODE ONE (March 13): Chicago – Volare Restaurant

Chiquis visits Volare, a renowned family-owned Italian restaurant in Chicago, led by Chef Massimo, a Bologna, Italy native. Together, they prepare two of the restaurant’s most popular dishes: squid ink risotto with seafood and tiramisu. Volare has been a community staple for 27 years, serving traditional Italian cuisine with Sardinian influences and modern touches. Chicago, home to the third-largest Italian American population in the U.S., embraces Volare as a culinary cornerstone.

EPISODE TWO (March 20): Solvang, CA – Peasants Feast

Chiquis explores Solvang, a town with deep Danish heritage in Santa Barbara County on California’s central coast, where she meets Chef Michael Cherney at the beloved Peasants Feast. Together, they prepare the restaurant’s signature dishes: the Copenhagen Caesar Salad and the Solvang Hot Chicken Sandwich. Chef Michael and his wife, Sarah, opened the restaurant during the pandemic, inspired by their parents' love for food and a desire to honor local farmers. Chiquis is moved by their perseverance, noting how their risk in uncertain times has paid off. Each dish reflects a deep appreciation for love, family, and community.

Chiquis said, “When I travel, one of the first things I do is find the best local restaurants and learn their story. I get inspired by food – who is creating it, the ingredients, the aromas, the brilliant mistakes that make a great dish. I wanted to make a show that tells the journey of inspiring chefs and owners who have their own immigrant story, who have inspired me to connect with their culture through their dishes and the people making and serving the food.”

ABOUT THE SERIES:

In the 30-minute series Foodie on the Go, Chiquis embarks on epic road trips to uncover the country’s most unique and delicious eats. From 5-star restaurants to food trucks, neighborhood staples, and street food carts, each episode features Chiquis engaging with chefs and staff while savoring their creations. Chiquis’ natural charm brings out the rich stories behind the food and the vibrant personalities of the people who make it. With a passion for supporting small businesses, the series celebrates local entrepreneurs and their love for cooking and culinary creativity.

Locations include Chicago’s Volare restaurant, Los Angeles’ restaurants Mex Peru Gipsy, and Yang Chow, Miami’s iconic Versailles, and Solvang restaurant Peasants Feast.

Executive Producers are Chiquis, Richard Bull, Sebastian Jimenez, LatiNation Media’s Andres Palencia, Bruno Ulloa, and Flavio Morales. Chiquis’ Busy Bee Productions produced the series with LatiNation Media.

ABOUT CHIQUIS

Chiquis is a dynamic force in the entertainment industry - a three-time Latin GRAMMY award-winning artist, 2025 GRAMMY nominee, businesswoman, entrepreneur, author, and media personality. Her journey to success is marked by remarkable achievements and a relentless drive to inspire and empower others. In 2024, Chiquis released her fifth studio album, Diamantes, which earned her a third Latin GRAMMY for Best Banda Music Album and a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best Música Mexicana Álbum. Beyond music, she has her top-rated podcast, "Chiquis and Chill," and a thriving social media presence, allowing Chiquis to continue to connect with millions of fans around the globe. In 2023, Chiquis expanded her reach by co-founding Busy Bee Productions alongside established industry professionals Sebastian Jimenez and Richard Bull. Committed to creating impactful and inclusive content, the company aims to amplify diverse voices and share authentic stories that resonate with audiences worldwide. Busy Bee Productions' first project was the "Chiquis Sin Filtro" docu-series, which became VIX's #1-rated show in the United States.

About LatiNation Media

LatiNation Media is a bilingual, multi-platform media company whose mission is to transform Latino representation in the modern media landscape by creating content that organically represents today’s Latino experience. We distribute across every platform, including linear TV, streaming, web, mobile, and social media. LatiNation Media’s brands include Latino Alternative Television (LATV) linear and LatiNation FAST Network, LatiNation Digital, LatiNation Studios, and LatiNation Creative. Grounded in over two decades of award-winning bilingual content, its flagship linear channel LATV is seen in 81% of U.S. Hispanic Households and the top 43 U.S. DMAs. The company's Digital Ad Network reaches over 68% of the U.S. population. LatiNation content emphasizes Latino culture, Latina empowerment, and LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latino pride. For more information, visit www.latination.com .

Contacts:

For LatiNation Media:

Hanna Bolte: Hanna@BolteMedia.com

Dina White: Dina@DinaWhitePR.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8694212-e634-4d42-aa76-69a4d3870ac0

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.