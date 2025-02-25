Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,225 in the last 365 days.

Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX : TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 PM. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be accessible as of March 12, 2025, in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Transcontinental Inc. will also release its first quarter 2025 results in the morning. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Finally, the Corporation will host a conference call for the financial community on Tuesday, March 11, at 4:30 PM. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

Q1-2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
 
Date : Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Time : 4:30 PM
Dial-in numbers : 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors
     
CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
 
Availability dates : March 11 to March 25, 2025
Access telephone numbers : 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
Access code : 45639 #
     
     
2025 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
 
2nd quarter:   Wednesday, June 4, 2025
3rd quarter:   Thursday, September 4, 2025
4th quarter:   Wednesday, December 10, 2025


For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more