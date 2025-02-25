To His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait

Your Highness,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of February 25 – Kuwait’s National Day.

We attach great importance to Azerbaijan-Kuwait interstate relations. We are delighted with the dynamic development of our friendly ties and cooperation, which are based on strong traditions. The high level of our political relations plays a significant role in enriching our collaboration with new content across all areas. I would also like to particularly highlight our close cooperation within international organizations.

I am confident that, through our joint efforts, cooperation between our countries will continue to develop and strengthen both bilaterally and multilaterally in line with the will of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you a long life, good health, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Kuwait everlasting peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 21 February 2025