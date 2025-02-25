Pixalate’s LATAM Top 100 Mobile Bundle IDs: ‘Grindr’ No. 1 in Brazil & Mexico on Apple App Store, ‘TeraBox’ Leads on Google Play Store in Mexico in January 2025

According to Pixalate’s research, the ‘Grindr’ Bundle ID (319881193) led in Brazil and Mexico on the Apple App Store for global open programmatic ad spend; in Brazil, the Bundle ID (eu.livesport.flashscore_com) for ‘Flashscore’ on the Google Play Store ranked no. 1

London, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the January 2025 Top 100 LATAM Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key LATAM ad economies, including Brazil and Mexico .

In addition to the Brazil and Mexico reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the United Kingdom , Spain , Germany , the U.S. , Canada , China , Japan , Singapore , India , France , and the Netherlands .

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 22 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in January 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top 100 LATAM Mobile App Bundle IDs (January 2025)

Brazil - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 498477945 Moovit: Metro & Bus Transit Moovit App Global LTD 605569663 Amerigo File Manager IdeaSolutions S.r.l.

Brazil - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name eu.livesport.flashscore_com Flashscore live scores & news Flashscore com.xm.csee iCSee JFTECH CO., LTD. com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc.

Mexico - Apple App Store

319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 1369521645 Words of Wonders: Crossword FUGO BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI VE YAZILIM TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI 306310789 Wattpad - Read & Write Stories Wattpad Corp

Mexico - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. com.grindrapp.android Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC wp.wattpad Wattpad - Read & Write Stories Wattpad.com

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

