Express Employment Professionals Fuels Community Impact and Job Creation with Record Sales in 2024

$3.7 Billion in Revenue and Robust Franchise Growth Underscore a Year of Remarkable Achievements

2024 Highlights

Revenues of $3.7 billion in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand

Office Count: 870

Employed 427,000 people

Client Partners: 66,000

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With $3.7 billion in revenue and 427,000 associates employed across 870 franchise locations globally, Express Employment Professionals marked 2024 as its fourth-best sales year in more than four decades of operations.

Franchise expansion consisted of awarding 48 franchise development agreements, including locations in Ontario, California, Texas and South Carolina.

"Our franchise owners and their teams have shown exceptional dedication and resilience in the face of challenging market conditions," said Bill Stoller, CEO of Express Employment International. "Their unwavering commitment is the cornerstone of our success. I am incredibly proud of their achievements and the positive impact they have on our clients, job seekers and communities."

Express received numerous accolades in 2024, earning spots on prestigious lists, such as:

Entrepreneur : Franchise 500 List and Best in Category for 13 consecutive years, Franchise 500 Hall of Fame, Fastest Growing Franchises, Top Global Franchises, Top Franchises for less than $150,000, Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and Top Franchises for Veterans

: Franchise 500 List and Best in Category for 13 consecutive years, Franchise 500 Hall of Fame, Fastest Growing Franchises, Top Global Franchises, Top Franchises for less than $150,000, Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and Top Franchises for Veterans Franchise Business Review : Top Franchise Culture, Top Franchises for Women, Most Innovative Franchises, Most Profitable Franchises, Top Franchises for Veterans and Top Franchises

: Top Franchise Culture, Top Franchises for Women, Most Innovative Franchises, Most Profitable Franchises, Top Franchises for Veterans and Top Franchises ClearlyRated : Best of Staffing® Talent and Client Diamond Award

: Best of Staffing® Talent and Client Diamond Award Franchise Direct : Top 100 Global Franchises

: Top 100 Global Franchises Franchise Times : Top 400 (#28)

: Top 400 (#28) Franchise Research Institute: World Class Franchise Since 2006

Starting 2025 on a high note, Express has once again been recognized as the Top Staffing/Recruiting Firm on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. Additionally, the company earned a spot as Franchise Direct’s 10th Top Franchise, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Talent Award and maintained the Diamond Award for ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client.

“At Express, the human connection is what truly differentiates us," Stoller said. "Our ongoing commitment to linking exceptional companies with top talent ensures we remain a trusted partner in the industry, driving us to new heights and solidifying our position as industry leaders."

Ready to join a winning team as a business owner? Visit ExpressFranchising.com to learn more about the proven Express model. With more than 100 territories available across North America and several resale opportunities, there's never been a better time to seize this incredible opportunity.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 427,000 people globally in 2024 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.ca.

