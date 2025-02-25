Submit Release
N.C. Environmental Management Commission Water Quality Committee special meeting canceled

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission Water Quality Committee meeting, originally scheduled for today, Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh, has been canceled.  
 
The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources. More information can be found on the Commission website.    

