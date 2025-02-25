N.C. Environmental Management Commission Water Quality Committee special meeting canceled

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission Water Quality Committee meeting, originally scheduled for today, Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh, has been canceled.



The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources. More information can be found on the Commission website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.