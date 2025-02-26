Dr. Brooke Taylor, CEO of Defending Our Country (DOC), LLC, Joins Institute for Security and Technology

Dr. Brooke Taylor Peace Through Strategy

It is critical that national leadership within the White House and U.S. Congress develop future-thinking policy strategies and budgeting priorities at the pace of tomorrow’s AI technology developments” — Dr. Brooke Taylor

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Brooke Taylor has joined the Institute for Security and Technology (IST) , a 501(c)(3) think tank, as Senior National Security Policy Advisor for a project focused on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Command, Control, and Communication (NC3).The one-day workshop will occur in April in Washington, D.C., and is extended by invitation only for the nation’s premier academic, government, and industry leaders. IST has identified the need for a baseline understanding of AI-NC3 integration in the evolving nuclear landscape. The project is aimed at raising awareness across an expert community specific to the impact of AI integration on the complexities of NC3 “systems of systems.”Mr. Philip Reiner, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IST, said “We are excited to welcome Dr. Brooke Taylor to IST as a Senior National Security Policy Advisor. As someone we’ve known and worked with for some time, Dr. Taylor brings deep expertise on national security, wargaming, and nuclear deterrence issues. We look forward to expanding our working with her at the nexus of AI and NC3, putting forward concrete recommendations for managing the risks and opportunities associated with integrating AI in NC3.”Dr. Brooke Taylor, Founder and CEO, of Defending Our Country (LLC), stated “The integration of advanced and emerging technology intersects into our nuclear command and control systems. It is critical that national leadership within the White House and U.S. Congress develop future-thinking policy strategies and budgeting priorities at the pace of tomorrow’s AI technology developments, and how this impacts our nuclear command, control, and communication systems. I am honored to work with and support IST, and Philip Reiner, in its progressive thought leadership.”Following the workshop in April, the group’s research will develop into policy recommendations, additional working group sessions, and intensive engagement within government and industry.Defending Our Country, LLC, specializes in providing clients with strategic solutions and high-level expertise in national security and foreign policy. Drawing on an extensive career spanning the private sector, academia, and service to both the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government, the firm is uniquely positioned to navigate the evolving security landscape. Please visit www.docbrooke.net ###For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Brooke Taylor please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

