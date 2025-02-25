2025 SUPER BOWL ADS FUMBLE AGAIN: How Ignoring Women Cost Brands ROI For the 12th Year

ABX Advertising Benchmark Index™ and ANA SeeHer™, partners and co-developers of GEM®, (the Gender Equality Measure), today announced that Super Bowl 2025 ads were, once again, less effective than regular brand ads airing in the prior 12-month period. Amazingly, this trend has held true for 12 years (except for 2020 during Covid). Could the fact that these ads had little appeal to women be a reason for these declining scores?

New York, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York – February 25, 2025 – ABX Advertising Benchmark Index™ and ANA SeeHer™, partners and co-developers of GEM®, (the Gender Equality Measure), today announced that Super Bowl 2025 ads were, once again, less effective than regular brand ads airing in the prior 12-month period. Amazingly, this trend has held true for 12 years (except for 2020 during Covid). Could the fact that these ads had little appeal to women be a reason for these declining scores? (See chart below)

ABX Advertising Benchmark Index™ is a leading advertising effectiveness company that has measured half-a-million ads, across all media types, globally to date. SeeHer, launched by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in 2016, is the leading global movement to eliminate gender bias in advertising, marketing, media, and entertainment. GEM® scores are highly correlated to improving brand health and increasing sales. It is considered the “gold standard” for measuring gender bias worldwide.

This chart shows that regular ads have outperformed Super Bowl ads for the same brands

over the last 12 months, for the past 12 years.

Only 11% of Super Bowl 2025 ads were above the ABX Index™ TV norm of 108.5, 37% were at norm, and 52% were below norm. Why are so many Super Bowl ads, at $8 million a pop, missing the mark?

The ABX KPI scores below provide some insights on where these ads go wrong. While Super Bowl ads are more Likeable and Re-watchable than regular brand ads, they fall short in Brand Reputation, Purchase Intent, and other Calls-to-Action. If ads don’t stimulate Action or increase Reputation, are they worth $8 million to air? Here are the differences between Super Bowl and regular ads for the same brands for the prior 12-month period:

Super Bowl ads usually score high in Likeability and Watchability, but not so much in

Brand Reputation, Purchase Intent and Calls-to-Action that drive sales.





Clear Brand: Clear which brand is being advertised



Brand Reputation: Feel better, worse, no different about the brand after being exposed to the ad



Purchase Intent: As a result of seeing this ad, intend to purchase



Calls to Action: As a result of seeing this ad, any of six actions are taken



Likeability: Like this ad based on a 10-point scale



See Again: I would be willing to see this ad again





Super Bowl ads Aren’t Resonating with Women Watching the Game

Women have always been football fans. However, advertising has not acknowledged female fans, nor appealed to them, which is likely a contributing factor of low Super Bowl ad scores.

Women’s economic impact this year extended beyond viewership. ABX data showed that 40% of each female viewer spent an average of $30 or more on Super Bowl-related purchases such as food, party supplies, and merchandise. Beyond game day, women wield $31.5 trillion in purchasing power and influence 85% of consumer decisions. While viewership from female fans should emphasize the growing importance of this demographic, women (female characters) are often absent, overshadowed, or inauthentically portrayed in ads.

Female Representation in Ads Fall Short

For this part of the analysis, we leveraged nine years of Super Bowl creative testing results and trends from the ABX Index and GEM® metric. In 2025, women were present in 81% of Super Bowl ads, a drop of 10 points from 2024. Only one ad had a solo female character. Thirteen percent featured only male characters, all of which were at or below the ABX TV norm. Eighty percent of ads featured both male and female characters.

While women were present in Super Bowl ads, they didn’t see themselves represented accurately. The Gender Equality Measure (GEM®) for female characters was rated lower by female respondents than by male respondents.

Missing the Mark with Female Fans is a Missed Opportunity

Not targeting female fans correlates with weaker purchase intent among women. For Super Bowl ads, the ABX Purchase Intent Index was only 87 for women compared to 124 for men. Improving the portrayal of women is highly correlated with improved Reputation and Call-to-Action Scores (includes website visits, search, purchases, recommendations).

As explained below, as the GEM score increases, so do Reputation and CTAs.

The chart above shows that for every GEM® point score improvement, Brand Reputation improves by 1.7 points, for a 70% increase. The same is true with Calls-To-Action. As GEM® increases, CTAs improve by 0.5 points, or 25%. The measure of overall effectiveness, the ABX Index, improves 0.4, or 20%, for every GEM® point of improvement for brands whose ads accurately portrayed women vs. those that did not.

Conclusion

Super Bowl advertisers continue to miss the mark on creative, which significantly reduces the impact of their substantial investment. And despite the increasing interest and viewership by women, Super Bowl ads fail to resonate with them. For Super Bowl and non-Super Bowl ads, brands can benefit by prioritizing inclusivity and authenticity, leveraging best practices to optimize their investment and connect with one of the most influential consumer segments in the market …. WOMEN!

Contributors

Gary Getto, President & Co-Founder, ABX Advertising Benchmark Index

Yatisha Forde, Sr. Director, Insights & Thought Leadership, SeeHer

Press Inquiries:

Angela Jeffrey, VP Brand Management, ABX

About GEM®

GEM®, spearheaded by SeeHer and ABX Advertising Benchmark Index, is a globally renowned ESOMAR (European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research) award-winning effectiveness measurement methodology. GEM® evaluates gender portrayals in advertising and content and is highly correlated to improving brand health, as well as increasing sales. Advertisements delivering high GEM® scores have yielded double-digit increases in brand reputation, brand choice, purchase intent, calls to action, and brand loyalty. Moreover, ads with elevated GEM® scores have been correlated with driving significant sales lifts across genders, races/ethnicities, and generations, up to 10X higher than ads with low GEM® scores.

About Advertising Benchmark Index

ABX Advertising Benchmark Index (www.adbenchmark.com) is an ANA SeeHer partner and co-developer of GEM®. It is a techno-research company focused on driving ROAS & ROI through its Global Integrated Single Solution. Marketers, through the ABX Global Multimedia Platform, can evaluate the effectiveness of all their creative across all media types and channels, and against their competitors, in 75+ countries. ABX has evaluated half-a-million live, in-market ads through its syndicated system, and offers a wide variety of standard and customized solutions.

About SeeHer

SeeHer is the leading global movement to eliminate gender bias in marketing, media, and entertainment. Launched in 2016 by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer’s coalition of leaders is committed to setting the gender equality agenda for the industry and driving growth for their businesses. To help its members benchmark success and become catalysts for change, SeeHer spearheaded the development of the Gender Equality Measure (GEM®), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. A winner of the prestigious ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award, GEM® is the global measurement standard, proving that content accurately portraying women and girls dramatically increases purchase intent and brand reputation. SeeHer’s suite of training and resources, including GEM®, enables marketers to prioritize best practices as part of an always-on approach to driving growth. The movement includes the following vertical expertise: SeeHer in Sports, SeeHer Entertainment, SeeHer Health, and the SeeHer Media Task Force. Visit SeeHer.com to join the movement and follow SeeHer on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Sources: ABX Advertising Benchmark Index, SeeHer, (Gender Equality Measure) 2017-2025 Super Bowl Ad Analysis

Super Bowl Ads vs Same Brand Ads Prior 12 Months This chart shows that regular ads have outperformed Super Bowl ads for the same brands over the last 12 months, for the past 12 years. Super Bowl Average ABX Index Scores by KPI Super Bowl ads usually score high in Likeability and Watchability, but not so much in Brand Reputation, Purchase Intent and Calls-to-Action that drive sales GEM vs ABX Reputation Index As the GEM score increases, so do Reputation and CTAs

