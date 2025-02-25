A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) invites the public to a free webinar, “Emerging Treatments for Social Disconnection in Psychiatric Illness” on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET.

Defined as social isolation and loneliness, social disconnection is a major health comparable to smoking, according to the National Institutes of Health. Social disconnection is widespread in psychiatric illness, and social dysfunction is a symptom that spans the spectrum of psychiatric diagnoses. Despite its significant impact, no pharmacologic treatments are currently available to improve social connection. However, promising new research in the field of social psychopharmacology is exploring innovative ways to address this gap.

In this webinar, Anya Bershad M.D., PhD., Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA, will discuss her latest findings on how pharmacologic compounds could improve social connection in psychiatric illness.

The session will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $462 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

