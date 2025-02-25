Boerne Business Owners Rally to Preserve a Local Legacy

Community Comes Together to Honor a Beloved Jeweler’s Legacy and Keep a Local Business Thriving

BOERNE, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boerne, Texas, located just 25 miles north of San Antonio, is the epitome of a Texas small town with a big heart, where local business still prevails and city pride and sense of community are the standard. So it’s no surprise that when tragedy struck one of its own, locals rallied not only to lift and support a family, but keep a small business—and ultimately a legacy—afloat.

It all unfolded in September 2024, when the unthinkable happened. Beloved local businessman Jose Luis Rocha, owner of Boerne Jewelers, was on the way home from a birthday celebration in Mexico for his wife, Lorena, when they experienced car trouble en route back home from the airport. Both exited the vehicle to get it off the road when they were struck by a driver who fled the scene. Lorena survived, with serious injuries. Jose Luis, tragically, did not.

Lorena, recovering from her own injuries, was left mourning her husband—and figuring out how to continue keeping a business open on her own. She was soon overwhelmed with all of it—the loss of Jose Luis, the utility and lease payments, and pending orders, all mostly handled by her husband, forcing her to temporarily close the shop in October of 2024. It soon became clear it would be next to impossible to stay afloat.

Meanwhile, just down Main Street, another longtime Boerne business owner, Johny Rosa, was in the process of reopening his art gallery, Texas Treasures Fine Art & Framing, in two new locations along the Hill Country Mile. After learning of the tragic news, and Lorena’s impending difficulties, landlord Paul Holekamp confided in friend Johny to see if there was a way to help. The two collaborated on a proposal for Lorena’s consideration, and after a few meetings, a plan for a path forward was formed. Johny, who for the past 15 years has been at the helm of Texas Treasures Fine Art Gallery & Frame Shop, shares many of the same values as Jose Luis and Lorena. “Like the Rochas, my vision was to always make my locations a hub for the community—hosting parties, art shows, and just being a great gathering place,” Johny said. And he’s done just that--creating a comfortable place for everyone, regardless of art knowledge, to feel welcomed and appreciated. “It’s the Boerne way,” Johny said.

Renamed Texas Treasures Fine Jewelers, Johny’s reincarnation of Boerne Jewelers strives to embody the Rochas’ standards of impeccable service and friendly atmosphere. The shop will continue to carry unique inventory, repair watches and jewelry, and create custom pieces. Though Jose Luis, known affectionately as “the man who could fix anything” is irreplaceable, Johny’s incarnation of the shop will honor the Rocha family legacy in every way possible. “When we saw the uphill battle being faced, we knew immediately: if there is a way we can help and bless this family, we will. We’ve welcomed Lorena to be a part of the shop as much as she wants to, as long as she likes, “ Johny said.

In addition to his gallery, Johny is bringing an interactive art experience for all to enjoy in Boerne, collaborating with another local business to open a sculpture garden in the front “yard” of the Shoppes at 222 on Main Street.

Texas Treasures Fine Art, Texas Treasures Framing, and Texas Treasures Fine Jewelry are all located on the historic Hill Country Mile, a stretch of locally-owned shops, restaurants, and galleries in the heart of down Boerne, Texas. For information, locations, and more, visit www.texastreasuresfineart.com or www.visitboerne.com.

Attachments

Tori Bellos Visit Boerne (830)249-7277 tori@visitboerne.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.