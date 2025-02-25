Single Day Border Apprehensions Hit 15-Year Low Under President Trump

“Under President Donald Trump, the days of open borders are over.”- Secretary Noem

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary Noem announced on Saturday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered only 200 aliens at the U.S. Southern border. That is the lowest number of apprehensions in a single day in over 15 years.

These record low numbers come days after Secretary Noem launched a multimillion dollar nationwide and international ad campaign warning illegal aliens to stay out.

A statement from a senior DHS spokesperson is below:

“President Trump and Secretary Noem have sent a clear message to illegal aliens: do not come to our country. You will not be allowed in. And if you get in, we will hunt you down and deport you.

That message has been received. This weekend, we saw the single lowest apprehensions at the southern border in more than 15 years. This is yet another sign the President Trump’s commonsense immigration and border security policies are working.”