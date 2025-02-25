Electrify Expo Renews with Anker SOLIX to Power 2025 Festival Tour

Anker SOLIX’s portable power solutions provide clean, reliable energy across eight festival stops

AUSTIN, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, is once again partnering with Anker SOLIX , a global leader in power delivery and power storage solutions, to provide sustainable power solutions throughout its 2025 festival tour. For the third consecutive year, Anker SOLIX will serve as the official portable power provider, supplying reliable and renewable energy to support event infrastructure and exhibitors at all eight stops on the nationwide tour.

“Our partnership with Anker SOLIX highlights how large festivals can use renewable energy to power electrical needs,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and CEO of Electrify Expo. “The F3800 and F2000 from Anker Solix power nearly every element of our show providing stable, rechargeable and portable power that allows Electrify Expo to nearly eliminate our need for any gas powered alternatives.”

Anker SOLIX’s advanced portable power stations will be deployed throughout Electrify Expo’s event spaces, providing essential energy for key festival operations, exhibitor activations, and charging stations for e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-skateboards. Additionally, Anker will offer free phone charging stations for attendees to charge their phones free of charge. With a focus on efficiency and sustainability, Anker SOLIX’s solutions will ensure seamless power delivery while supporting Electrify Expo’s mission of demonstrating the accessibility and practicality of renewable energy.

Among the power solutions featured at Electrify Expo will be the Anker SOLIX F2000 and F3800, delivering sustainable energy across more than 1 million square feet of festival space. These cutting-edge power stations are engineered for high-performance applications, meeting 100% of the tour’s 110V-240V energy needs with a clean and renewable energy source.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 boasts a 3.84kWh battery capacity, expandable up to 53.76kWh with additional expansion batteries. Its high-output capabilities make it ideal for powering high-energy devices, exhibitor setups, and essential festival operations.

Designed for versatility, the F3800 also features 6,000W AC power output with 120V/240V dual voltage, enabling it to power multiple high-demand devices simultaneously. It can serve as a plug-and-play home backup solution, supporting EV charging, RV power, and full-home energy needs during outages.

For homeowners looking to integrate solar energy, the F3800 pairs with the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel, enabling home solar cycling—storing excess energy during peak solar hours for nighttime use or providing backup power in emergency situations.





Beyond powering the festival, Anker Innovations will showcase the latest in charging technology, including portable power stations, home energy storage solutions, and power banks from both Anker and Anker SOLIX at select Electrify Expo locations. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore real-world applications of these products and discover how to integrate clean energy solutions into their daily lives.

Electrify Expo’s 2025 tour schedule:

March 22-23: Orlando, FL

April 12-13: Phoenix, AZ

May 24-25: Dallas, TX **new city

June 21-22: Los Angeles, CA

July 12-13: Seattle, WA

August 23-24: San Francisco, CA

September 13-14: Chicago, IL **new city

October 17-19: New York, NY

To learn more about Anker SOLIX charging solutions visit www.ankersolix.com .

For the full 2025 schedule and to secure tickets, visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

Companies interested in exhibiting at the 2025 Electrify Expo locations can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Anker SOLIX

Leveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is dedicated to developing power solutions that will provide energy independence to people worldwide. This includes modular solar battery storage systems for homes, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments, and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at ankersolix.com.

About Anker

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a developer of high-speed charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, cables, and more. Find out more about Anker at anker.com .

