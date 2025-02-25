Global Water Crisis Fuels Growth in Reverse Osmosis Market, Projected to Reach $32.0 Billion

“Reverse osmosis (RO) systems are vital for water treatment, removing salts, chemicals, and bacteria. Key components include membranes, pumps, and pre-filters. The global market is growing due to water scarcity, industrial needs, and the demand for clean water, driving innovation in efficiency and sustainability.”

Boston, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Major Reverse Osmosis System Components for Water Treatment: The Global Market is increasing from $18.8 billion in 2024 to $32.0 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report analyzes the global market for RO system components from 2023 to 2029, with 2023 as the base year. It provides a qualitative and quantitative study of components such as prefilters, membranes, pumps, and pressure vessels, segmented by type, operating pressure, application (e.g., municipal water, desalination, wastewater), and end user (industrial, municipal, agriculture).

Interesting facts

India bans RO water use in certain cases where Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) exceed 500 mg/L in drinking water. Intel Corp. uses RO systems for sustainable water management, ensuring high-quality water for its semiconductor manufacturing processes. A well-designed RO system removes 95% to 99% of contaminants, with industrial systems achieving 50% to 85% water recovery, although a significant amount is discharged as concentrate.

Factors contributing to the market’s growth include:

Increasing applications of RO systems: RO systems are widely used for clean water in municipal, industrial, and desalination applications, tackling water scarcity and quality challenges with efficiency and versatility. Demand for advanced purification methods: Rising water scarcity, pollution, and strict standards drive demand for advanced purification methods like RO, UV disinfection, and filtration for safe drinking water, wastewater treatment, and high-purity industrial needs. Increase in number of desalination plants: The growing number of desalination plants is driven by water scarcity, particularly in coastal areas. These plants convert seawater into fresh water, addressing the rising demand for clean water in agriculture and industry. Availability of pre-treatment options: Pre-treatment options like filtration and chemical dosing enhance RO system efficiency and lifespan by removing large particles, chlorine, and contaminants before water reaches the RO process, protecting the membranes and ensuring better performance.

Request a Sample Copy of the Major Reverse Osmosis System Components for Water Treatment: The Global Market

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $16.9 billion Market size forecast $32.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.2% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Component Type, Operating Pressure, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, South America and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., China, ASEAN Countries, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait Market drivers Increasing applications of RO systems.

Demand for advanced purification methods.

Growth in number of desalination plants.

Availability of pre-treatment options.

This report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The market for major reverse osmosis system components for water treatment was valued at $16.9 billion in 2023 and will reach $32.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.2% for the forecast period 2024-2029.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Increasing applications of RO systems and demand for advanced purification methods.

Which component type will dominate the market in 2029?

Cartridge prefilters dominate the component type segment.

Which region has the largest share of the market?

Asia-Pacific (APAC) has the largest market share.

Leading companies in the market include:

3M

Entegris

Flowserve Corp.

Grundfos Holding A/S

Hangzhou Fuyang Bona Water Purification Equipment Co. Ltd.

Hydranautics (A Nitto Group Company)

Hydrophile RO Components

Kovalus Separation Solutions

KSB SE & Co. KgaA

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pentair

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Veolia

Xylem

Related reports include:

Ultrafiltration Membranes: Technologies and Global Markets: Ultrafiltration membranes filter large particles, bacteria, and viruses in water treatment, allowing smaller molecules to pass through. They are widely used in wastewater treatment, drinking water purification, and industrial processes. The global market is growing due to rising water scarcity and advances in technology.

Water Filtration: Global Markets: Water filtration removes impurities to make water safe for drinking and industrial use. The global market is growing due to rising demand for clean water, water pollution, and the need for efficient filtration technologies.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on these reports or to purchase one, please contact info@bccresearch.com.



About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help readers make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA Email: info@bccresearch.com Phone: +1 781-489-7301 For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library. Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.