EXL launches EXLerate.AI platform to drive accelerated AI business benefits at scale for enterprises

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data and AI company, announced EXLerate.AI, its agentic AI platform designed to help enterprises reimagine workflows with the ability to seamlessly integrate EXL and third-party AI agents into their business operations. The new platform accelerates progress on the path to greater efficiency, enhanced customer experience, improved accuracy and increased scalability across business operations, resulting in a better return on investment from AI.

EXLerate.AI is an open, cloud-agnostic, and modular orchestration platform, allowing for fast implementation in all client environments. It includes more than 10 industry-specific EXL-built AI agents already in use across insurance, healthcare, retail, utilities and financial services. Clients benefit from EXL’s deep data and domain knowledge, data models and knowledge graphs and retain the flexibility to incorporate third party or internal AI agents, as well as current digital systems. Out-of-the-box capabilities improve the effectiveness of processes such as claims adjudication, commercial underwriting, payment servicing, customer service, internal audit, energy billing, accounts payable and legacy code migration.

The biggest challenge enterprises are facing when it comes to implementing AI is integrating it across workflows seamlessly. By providing an orchestration solution with embedded high value AI agents, clients can now scale AI across their businesses in a hybrid environment.

“Our teams have spent more than two years working with partners and clients to enhance our AI solutions platform to include our proprietary LLMs, AI agents, knowledge graphs and data models to help businesses harness AI and redesign workflows without getting bogged down by technical complexities,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, EXL’s chief digital and AI officer. “We invested in EXLerate.AI with three core principles in mind: a strong data and domain foundation, flexibility for rapid innovation and the ability to integrate AI seamlessly into enterprise operations.”

Unlike most AI solutions, which perform a single task, EXLerate.AI orchestrates multiple AI models, alongside human expertise and other AI-powered analytics. EXL will continue to innovate at a rapid pace and invest in the development of new AI solutions across key functions in insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, and other industries.

Key capabilities of EXLerate.AI include:

AI Agents and Accelerators: The platform supports more than 100 accelerators designed to enhance automation and efficiency at speed and scale. EXLerate.AI also incorporates a growing library of domain-specific AI agents that can dynamically interact with enterprise systems, streamlining processes, enhancing decision making and improving customer experiences.



The platform supports more than 100 accelerators designed to enhance automation and efficiency at speed and scale. EXLerate.AI also incorporates a growing library of domain-specific AI agents that can dynamically interact with enterprise systems, streamlining processes, enhancing decision making and improving customer experiences. Domain Specific Large Language Models (LLMs): EXLerate.AI includes two newly developed, proprietary LLMs for health and finance. These specialized AI models are trained on domain-specific data, building on the EXL Insurance LLM that was introduced in 2024 to support critical claims and underwriting tasks. With 25 years of domain expertise and proprietary, industry-specific labeled data, EXL’s LLMs deliver unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and compliance, outperforming generic models.



EXLerate.AI includes two newly developed, proprietary LLMs for health and finance. These specialized AI models are trained on domain-specific data, building on the EXL Insurance LLM that was introduced in 2024 to support critical claims and underwriting tasks. With 25 years of domain expertise and proprietary, industry-specific labeled data, EXL’s LLMs deliver unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and compliance, outperforming generic models. Open Architecture Platform: Building on EXL’s deep data management and domain-specific knowledge, EXLerate.AI offers an open architecture platform, ensuring clients have flexibility and are not locked into a single platform. The platform is fully compatible with existing enterprise IT systems and is pre-integrated with technology from industry leaders that are important to our clients, including, NVIDIA, AWS, Google, Microsoft, ServiceNow and Salesforce.

Learn more about EXLerate.AI at EXL’s AI in Action event on March 5, 2025 at https://www.exlservice.com/ai-in-action-driving-the-shift-to-scalable-AI.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 57,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

