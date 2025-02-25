Submit Release
Toiletry Products Market to Reach $543.1 billion, Globally, by 2035, at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The introduction of smart technologies in personal care products, such as connected skincare devices and personalized beauty solutions is expected to drive the demand for toiletry products in upcoming years.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Toiletry Products Market by Product Type (Hair Care Products, Skincare Products, Oral Care Products, Bath and Shower Products, Deodorants and Antiperspirants, and Others), Price Point (Premium, Medium, and Economy), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy and Drug Stores, Online Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035 ". According to the report, the toiletry products market was valued at $262.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $543.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2035. 

Prime determinants of growth  

The market for toiletry products is expanding due to several important factors. One important factor is customers' growing awareness of personal hygiene and health, as they place a higher value on skincare and cleanliness. Increasing disposable incomes allows more people to purchase high-end toiletry products, especially in emerging nations. People's desire for products that improve their wellness and attractiveness is further fueled by the growing importance of social media and celebrity endorsements. Innovation in product formulations, such as the use of natural and organic materials, also meets the growing need for environmentally friendly and sustainable products. Travel-sized packaging is becoming more popular, and the need for toiletry products is further increased by the growth in international tourism and travel. 

Report coverage & details:  

  Report Coverage     Details  
  Forecast Period     2024–2035   
  Base Year     2023  
  Market Size in 2023   $262.5 billion 
  Market Size in 2034     $543.1 billion   
  CAGR     6.1%   
  No. of Pages in Report     250 
  Segments Covered     Product Type, Price Range, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.    
  Drivers     
  • Increase in Personal Hygiene Awareness 
  • Urbanization and Lifestyle Changes 
  • Product Innovations 
 
  Opportunities      
  • Expansion in Emerging Markets 
  • Technological Advancements 
  
  Restraint      
  • High Competition 
  • Regulatory Challenges 
  •   


The skincare products segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 

By product type, the skincare products segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the toiletry products market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The skincare products segment in the toiletry market includes items like lotions, creams, cleansers, and serums. Driven by increasing demand for natural, anti-aging, and sustainable skincare, it continues to grow globally. The deodorants and antiperspirants segment, however, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The deodorants and antiperspirants market is driven by consumer demand for personal hygiene, fragrance, and sweat control. Innovations in formulations, natural ingredients, and eco-friendly packaging are fueling market growth globally. 

The medium segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 

By price point, the medium segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the toiletry products market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The medium price point in the toiletry products market typically includes items like soaps, shampoos, and lotions offering good quality at affordable prices, targeting mainstream consumers seeking value without compromising on quality. The premium segment, however, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The premium price point in the toiletry products market focuses on high-quality ingredients, luxury branding, and superior performance, targeting consumers seeking enhanced experiences and exclusivity in personal care items. 

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the toiletry products market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are key distribution channels for toiletry products, offering convenience, a wide range of brands, competitive pricing, and easy accessibility, making them a popular choice for consumers. The online retail segment, however, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The toiletry products market has seen significant growth through online retail, offering convenience, wider product variety, and competitive pricing. E-commerce platforms enable direct-to-consumer sales, expanding market reach and accessibility. 

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035 

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In addition, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2035. The Asia-Pacific toiletry products market is experiencing growth due to rising disposable incomes, increasing urbanization, and growing awareness of personal hygiene. Key players include Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and L'Oréal. 

Leading Market Players: - 

  • L'Oreal, Unilever 
  • Procter & Gamble (P&G) 
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 
  • Johnson & Johnson 
  • Kao Corporation 
  • Shiseido 
  • Avon Products, Inc. 
  • Beiersdorf AG 
  • Colgate-Palmolive Co. 

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the toiletry products market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. 

