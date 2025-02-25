Verizon Business launches turnkey IoT solution with Atlanta Hawks as first customer

What you need to know:

Verizon Sensor Insights, a turnkey IoT solution that has been sold to companies in diverse industries such as food refrigeration and insurance, is being deployed by the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena to monitor and manage the temperature and condition of sensitive technical equipment and to better track waste disposal and resource efficiency.

Sensor Insights is part of a larger technology initiative with Verizon to enhance stadium operations at State Farm Arena.

The solution includes pre-approved sensors, Verizon-certified gateways, cellular connectivity, and a central management portal.



NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena as the marquee launch partner for Verizon Sensor Insights, an innovative solution that allows for the management and scaling of complex Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure. Installed in the arena’s technical equipment hub, Verizon Sensor Insights provides near real-time data-driven intelligence to ensure all technical equipment is operating at peak efficiency.

Sensor Insights is designed to be turnkey and convenient for businesses of any size, including small and medium businesses, and has also been sold to companies in food refrigeration and insurance. Suitable for nearly any industry, the solution includes pre-approved sensors, Verizon-certified gateways, cellular connectivity, and a central management portal, all atop the foundational Verizon ThingSpace IoT platform.

“State Farm Arena is constantly looking for ways to push the boundaries of innovation and improve the experience for our fans and staff,” said Kim Rometo, Chief Technology & Innovations Officer for the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena. “By implementing Verizon Sensor Insights, multiple stakeholders can proactively monitor and manage critical operational aspects, ensuring a more seamless and efficient experience for everyone.”

Organizations across commercial sectors are embracing IoT to improve energy efficiency, streamline maintenance operations, and enhance their overall sustainability efforts. Sensor Insights allows customers to activate, onboard, and manage sensors and gateways, and manage cellular and IoT connections across multiple IoT protocols including LoRaWAN, BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) -- all from an easy-to-use central web portal. Users gain near real-time alerts and trend analysis for optimized operational decision-making.

By deploying Sensor Insights to manage their network of IoT-enabled sensors at State Farm Arena, the Atlanta Hawks are already gaining actionable insights into the technology equipment health and IDF room environment to better predict maintenance needs and create a smarter and more efficient arena, with plans to expand into new use cases in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to have the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena as an early adopter of Verizon Sensor Insights,” said Scott Lawrence, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business. “This deployment is a great example of how high-performing organizations use IoT and other connected technology to improve efficiency and enhance business operations.”

As part of a larger technology partnership with Verizon, State Farm Arena has also installed Delta Fly-Through Lanes powered by Verizon at Gates 1, 2, 3, and 7, and a new Hawks Express Cashierless Checkout store, powered by Verizon’s 5G Edge technology and developed in collaboration with spatial intelligence and autonomous retail solutions provider AiFi.

Located on the 100 West main concourse and operational today, the Hawks Express store uses AI-powered computer vision technology to make it simple, fast and convenient for fans to purchase food and beverages in the arena without waiting in line. Customers simply enter the store, select their items, and exit—with purchases automatically processed through their mobile payment method.

The Delta Fly-Through Lanes lanes at State Farm Arena were designed to streamline the fan ticketing and entry experience. Underpinned by Wicket's facial authentication technology, Verizon’s 5G Edge Accelerated Access solution for stadiums and venues enhances security while reducing wait times to ensure members are able to spend less time at the entrance and more time enjoying the game. Since becoming operational in October of 2024, these Delta Fly-Through Lanes have expedited the ticket scanning process for Atlanta Hawks members, showing 2,000 enrollments, approaching 10,000 tickets scanned with an average ticket redemption time of 6 seconds, and 72% of members are repeat users.

