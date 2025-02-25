Trust Stamp announces the allowance by USPTO of Non-Provisional Patent Application 17/725,978 entitled: “Interoperable Biometric Representation” unlocking the potential to break vendor lock-in for biometric services

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp announces a groundbreaking innovation in biometric security with the allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office of a patent application for its "Interoperable Biometric Representation" framework. This disruptive advancement addresses the critical challenge of biometric interoperability while enhancing privacy and security.

Biometric-based identification and verification systems are widely used today, but their adoption and universality is hindered by a lack of interoperability. Different biometric vendors use proprietary data formats, making it impossible to compare biometric samples across different systems and potentially locking enterprise and government users into legacy vendors.

Trust Stamp’s new framework solves this issue by transforming biometric data into a universal, privacy-secured format that enables seamless biometric recognition and validation across platforms. This enables biometric samples from different vendor systems to be compared and validated without requiring changes to the way that vendors routinely capture or process biometric data. Furthermore, the system functions as a Privacy Enhancing Technology (PET) by generating privacy-secured tokens, known as irreversibly transformed identity tokens (IT2™), which allow users to perform biometric matching without storing or exposing sensitive biometric data.

Scott Francis, Chief Technology Officer of Trust Stamp, emphasizes the significance of this breakthrough: “Interoperability in facial biometrics is non-existent today, and this patent addresses that gap. First, it allows biometric samples from different vendors to be compared by converting their templates into a common format. Second, it provides an open-format/open-weight neural network solution that approved vendors can use directly to generate face templates that are compliant with the format, eliminating the need for proprietary conversions.”

Dr. Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer of Trust Stamp, highlights the dual benefits of this innovation: “This patent not only resolves interoperability issues but also operates within a privacy-preserving, tokenized domain. These privacy-secured IT2 tokens allow users to obtain and compare biometric data from multiple sources without risking vendor lock-in, a problem that has long plagued the industry and hurt customers.”

This advancement aligns with Trust Stamp’s commitment to fostering secure, privacy-first identity verification solutions that can accelerate secure financial inclusion. By eliminating vendor lock-in and enhancing cross-platform biometric authentication, the Interoperable Biometric Representation framework represents a significant step toward a more open, secure, and accessible digital identity ecosystem.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

