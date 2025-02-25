TribalVision Announces New CEO, Ushering in Next Phase of Growth

Stefan Willimann, CEO, TribalVision

Leading strategy and demand generation digital marketing agency announces the appointment of Stefan Willimann as its new CEO following its recent acquisition.

From my first conversations with Rahul and Damien, it was clear that TribalVision is a well-run agency with exceptional talent and a strong foundation.” — Stefan Willimann, CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willimann is a seasoned agency leader with a track record of driving business transformation and client success, putting data & analytics at the center of the organizations he has led. He previously served as CEO of SIGMA Data Insights, where he led the agency’s evolution into a data-driven marketing firm for Fortune 1000 clients. Under his leadership, SIGMA successfully exited to iSOCRATES, where Willimann continued as a partner and Practice Lead, helping enterprises maximize the impact of data and technology in their marketing strategies.

As part of this transition, TribalVision President Damien Cabral will continue to oversee day-to-day operations, while former CEO Rahul Bansal will transition to a Senior Advisor to TribalVision.

Bansal reflected on the transition, stating, “Over the past several years, my focus has been on building a high-performing leadership team across the agency—one equipped with the experience, structure, and talent to drive superior results for our clients. We’ve also made great strides in professionalizing our operations, creating a scalable model for long-term growth. Stefan brings a complementary skill set, and his expertise in data-driven marketing and AI will propel TribalVision to new heights. I’m confident in the firm’s future leadership and look forward to supporting the team in my new advisory role.”

Willimann expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, saying, “From my first conversations with Rahul and Damien, it was clear that TribalVision is a well-run agency with exceptional talent and a strong foundation. The team has built a reputation for diagnosing marketing pain points and delivering customized strategies that drive results. As the industry evolves, this is the perfect time to deepen our focus on data-driven marketing and AI. I’m excited to collaborate with Damien and the team to keep TribalVision at the forefront of digital strategy.”

Cabral added, “I’m excited to partner with Stefan in leading TribalVision through its next chapter of growth. Keeping our clients at the center of everything we do has always been my top priority, and Stefan’s expertise in data and analytics will only strengthen our ability to deliver measurable impact. His track record of transforming agencies and driving real value aligns perfectly with our vision. This is an exciting new era for TribalVision.”

With this leadership transition, TribalVision is poised for continued growth, further strengthening its ability to provide cutting-edge marketing solutions that drive long-term client success.

TRIBALVISION OVERVIEW:

TribalVision is a unique blend of an elite consultancy and a full-service digital marketing agency backed by over 15 years of experience in the industry. Our seasoned team integrates with our clients’ leadership teams to define and implement marketing strategies that align with their business goals. The digital world is complex and constantly evolving, and our team works with clients to develop strategic insights, activating our clients’ brands by generating qualified leads to drive their revenue engine, and oversee a marketing transformation through sales and marketing technology that will keep you competitive. When done right, our collaborative digital marketing efforts deliver the power to grow your business faster and at a lower cost than any marketing effort or tool. That is TribalVision’s commitment to our clients.

The company is based in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.TribalVision.com

