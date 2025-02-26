Enamine, Chemspace, and PharmAI Discovery Join Forces to Advance AI-Driven Drug Discovery for Novel Theranostics

DRESDEN, GERMANY, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞, and 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐀𝐈 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 (𝐏𝐀𝐈𝐃) start a transformative collaboration to accelerate the advancement of theranostics through AI-driven drug discovery with emphasis on cancer diagnosis and therapy. This collaboration brings together the success of Enamine’s discovery biology and chemistry competencies, Chemspace’s expertise in ultra-large chemical space exploration for drug discovery, and PAID’s AI-powered molecular discovery platform to identify and develop promising drug candidates faster and with greater precision, both for conventional and molecular radiotherapy and radio diagnostics. Specific modulator molecules labeled with a radioisotope can target various cancers highly selective and locate such cancer cells for diagnosis or deliver precisely radiation for their destruction. The recent successes in radioligand therapy (RLT) in the clinic, regulatory breakthrough therapy designations, product approvals, and broad technology advancements catalyzed considerable growth in this field, evident by new company formations and market expansion. This partnership allows for the critical acceleration of the Design-Make-Test-Analyze cycle of potential compounds for RLT, saving time towards new treatments for cancer patients with still unmet medical needs.

“𝑊𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑒𝑥𝑐𝑖𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒 𝑎 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑙𝑙𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑔𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑠 𝑢𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑜𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑞𝑢𝑒 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑜𝑓 𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑟𝑎-𝑙𝑎𝑟𝑔𝑒 𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑠𝑝𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑠 𝑙𝑖𝑘𝑒 𝐸𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝑅𝐸𝐴𝐿™ 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐹𝑟𝑒𝑒𝑑𝑜𝑚 𝑆𝑝𝑎𝑐𝑒™ 𝑎𝑠 𝑎 𝑠𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑐𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑞𝑢𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑒𝑑 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑝𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑠 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑗𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑠 𝑤𝑒𝑙𝑙 𝑎𝑠 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑙𝑜𝑤-𝑢𝑝 𝑠𝑡𝑢𝑑𝑖𝑒𝑠, 𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑖𝑛 ℎ𝑖𝑡-𝑡𝑜-𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑑 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑑-𝑜𝑝𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑖𝑧𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛,” 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝑂𝑙𝑔𝑎 𝑇𝑎𝑟𝑘ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑜𝑣𝑎, 𝐶𝐸𝑂 𝑎𝑡 𝐶ℎ𝑒𝑚𝑠𝑝𝑎𝑐𝑒. “𝑊𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑜 𝑑𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑔𝑛, 𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑓𝑦, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑑𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑙𝑜𝑝 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑑𝑟𝑢𝑔 𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑗𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑓𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑏𝑢𝑡 𝑎𝑙𝑠𝑜 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑔𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑖𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑏𝑒𝑐𝑎𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑑𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑡𝑎𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑒𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑠.”

”𝐷𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑑𝑒𝑛, 𝑆𝑎𝑥𝑜𝑛𝑦 𝑖𝑛 𝐺𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑖𝑠 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑 𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑖𝑛 𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑖𝑜𝑝ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑐𝑦 𝑒𝑣𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑏𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑣𝑎𝑙 𝑜𝑓 𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑠𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑖𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑜𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑠,” 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝑌𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑖 𝑀𝑜𝑟𝑜𝑧, 𝑉𝑖𝑐𝑒 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑆𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑀𝑎𝑟𝑘𝑒𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑓 𝐸𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑒. “𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑜𝑓 𝑠𝑢𝑐ℎ 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑠𝑒 𝑏𝑦 𝑃ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑚𝐴𝐼 𝐷𝑖𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦, 𝑐𝑎𝑡𝑎𝑙𝑦𝑧𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝐴𝐼/𝑀𝐿, 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝐶ℎ𝑒𝑚𝑠𝑝𝑎𝑐𝑒’𝑠 𝑎𝑏𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑒𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑖𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑙𝑜𝑑𝑒𝑑 𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑠𝑝𝑎𝑐𝑒, 𝑝𝑙𝑢𝑠 𝐸𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑒’𝑠 𝑢𝑛𝑓𝑎𝑙𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑖𝑡𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑦𝑛𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑧𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑒𝑣𝑎𝑙𝑢𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ ℎ𝑖𝑔ℎ 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑏𝑎𝑏𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑟𝑎𝑝𝑖𝑑𝑙𝑦 𝑛𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑙 𝑚𝑎𝑘𝑒-𝑜𝑛-𝑑𝑒𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑠, 𝑑𝑟𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑏𝑦 𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑦 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝑏𝑖𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑦, 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑡𝑢𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑎 𝑝𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑓𝑢𝑙 𝑅&𝐷 𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑗𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑏𝑢𝑡 𝑎𝑑𝑣𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑠𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑑𝑟𝑢𝑔 𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑔𝑛𝑜𝑠𝑖𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑝𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝑝𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑠 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑢𝑠 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑠 𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑟.”

𝐴𝑛𝑑𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑠 𝐹𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑙𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑛, 𝐶𝐸𝑂 𝑜𝑓 𝑃𝐴𝐼𝐷, 𝑠ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑑: "𝐴𝐼 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑦 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑡𝑤𝑜 𝑝𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑓𝑢𝑙 𝑡𝑜𝑜𝑙𝑠, 𝑏𝑢𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑘 𝑏𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑑. 𝐵𝑦 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝐸𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐶ℎ𝑒𝑚𝑠𝑝𝑎𝑐𝑒, 𝑤𝑒’𝑟𝑒 𝑒𝑛ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑎𝑏𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑓𝑦 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑑𝑟𝑢𝑔 𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑏𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑚 𝑡𝑜 𝑐𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑑𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑙𝑜𝑝𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑚𝑢𝑐ℎ 𝑓𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑟." 𝐷𝑟. 𝑀𝑎ℎ𝑚𝑜𝑜𝑑 𝑁𝑎𝑧𝑎𝑟𝑖, 𝐶𝑂𝑂 𝑜𝑓 𝑃𝐴𝐼𝐷, 𝑎𝑑𝑑𝑒𝑑: "𝑂𝑛𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑘𝑒𝑦 𝑔𝑜𝑎𝑙𝑠 𝑖𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑓𝑢𝑟𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑖𝑚𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑣𝑒 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝐴𝐼 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑏𝑦 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑣𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛. 𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑙𝑙𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑝 — 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝐴𝐼-𝑑𝑟𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑠𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑒𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑜 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑙-𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑 𝑡𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 — 𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑔𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑛𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑎𝑏𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑠𝑢𝑐𝑐𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠."

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞

Chemspace is a global provider of drug discovery services. We can streamline hit finding by integrating our Computational Chemistry tools, Bioinformatics, and Machine Learning-based services for smarter drug discovery. By exploring ultra-large chemical spaces, we deliver high-quality hit molecules for discovery projects. Our integrated projects combine hit identification services with biological validation, providing a seamless path from hit identification to pre-clinical studies.

For more information, visit https://chem-space.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞

Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organization with unique partnering opportunities in exploring chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.4M in stock) and building blocks (300K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services, including discovery biology, to advance and accelerate the efforts in drug discovery.

For more information, visit https://enamine.net

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐀𝐈 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇

PharmAI Discovery GmbH, based in Dresden, Germany, is an innovative biotechnology company specializing in both AI-driven drug discovery and drug development. PharmAI Discovery accelerates the identification, optimization, and clinical translation of novel therapeutics by combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with experimental validation.

For more information, visit https://pharmai-discovery.com

