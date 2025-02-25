Military Robots Market Size worth $30.26 billion by 2031 With Growing at CAGR 7.9% - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Military Robots Market research includes key company profiles like are BAE Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, SAAB AB, Thales Group, Teledyne FLIR LLC, AeroVironment, Inc., and General Dynamics.

US & Canada, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “the global Military Robots Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Mode of Operation (Automated, Manually Operated); Platform (Land, Air, Naval); Application (Combat Systems, ISR, Firefighting, Bomb/Mine Detection and Others), and Geography”.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Robots allow for extended operational endurance without the limitations posed by human fatigue, making them valuable for long-duration missions. This is further boosting the market growth.





Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Military Robots Market Growth: The Military Robots market is expected to reach US$ 30.26 billion by 2031 from US$ 18.10 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2025 - 2031.Unmanned aircraft, ground, and marine systems benefit from advanced military robotics technology. These robots excel at surveillance, reconnaissance, and battle, reducing danger in hazardous areas. Their accuracy and efficiency improve military operations, resulting in better situational awareness and mission success while lowering deaths and operating expenses. Military robots include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ground robots, autonomous vehicles, and robotic exoskeletons, which serve a variety of military functions. For example, in April 2021, South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced the completion of the exploratory development phase for the 66 unmanned surveillance vehicles. Following this milestone, the CIA plans to begin full-scale development of the strike-capable platform in the next years.

Rise in Strategic Initiatives by Key Players: A few of the key strategic developments that took place in recent times in the military robots industry worldwide are mentioned below:

In October 2024, US Army Tests Robot Dogs Armed With AI-Enabled Guns At Military Facility In Middle East. The US Army describes the robot dog as a four-legged unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) armed with an artificial intelligence-enabled rifle - contributing to innovative unmanned capabilities.

In November 2024, Northrop Grumman’s SpaceLogistics subsidiary is eyeing a 2026 launch for its next-generation satellite servicing vehicle, the Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV). Equipped with robotic arms developed by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), the MRV aims to extend the lifespan of satellites in geostationary orbit more than 22,500 miles above Earth.

In December 2023, SpaceX launched the Falcon Heavy, made up of three rocket cores strapped together, off its launch pad from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The US launch comes two weeks after China’s robot spaceplane, known as the Shenlong, or Divine Dragon, was launched on its third mission into orbit since 2020, adding a new twist to the two countries’ growing rivalry in space.

Thus, the rise in the number of initiatives by the key players fuels the global Military Robots market growth.





Advances in Robotics and AI Technology: With the help of AI and machine learning, military robots can move on their own, on land, in the air, or at sea, through exceedingly complex terrains. Traditional robotic systems require manual control or human intervention to navigate. However, current military robots use AI to evaluate real-time data from cameras, LiDAR, sonar, and different infrared sensors to make decisions as to where to move, how to avoid obstacles, and how to accomplish the mission objective. SLAM techniques that include AI allow robots to create detailed maps of their environment while simultaneously tracking their location. This technology is vital for carrying out navigation operations in unknown or hostile environments like dense urban areas or enemy-controlled territory. Thus, the advances in robotics and AI drive the global military robots market.

Global Terrorism and Asymmetric Warfare: The rising asymmetric warfare and the rising threat of global terrorism have made enormous changes to the adoption and evolution of innovative technologies, especially drones, and military robots towards military operations, which are significantly safer and more effective in scenarios where traditional warfare techniques are less effective or just too dangerous. Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have become among the most critical implements in asymmetric warfare and counterterrorism operations because they can execute pinpoint strikes with comparatively less risk to military personnel. Drones armed with precision munitions are capable of conducting targeted strikes against terrorist leaders, camps, or weapon caches with an assured lower level of collateral damage. Such expediency has allowed militaries to take out high-value targets that require no massive ground invasion or airstrike at a high cost for civilian lives.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Military Robots Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on mode of operation, the Military Robots market is segmented into automated and manually operated. The automated segment held the largest market share in 2024.





Based on platform, the Military Robots market is segregated into Land, Air, and Naval. The air segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.





Based on Application, the Military Robots market is segmented into Combat Systems, ISR, Firefighting, Bomb/Mine Detection, and Others. The Combat Systems segment held the largest market share in 2024.





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Military Robots Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

BAE Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

SAAB AB

Thales Group

Teledyne FLIR LLC

AeroVironment, Inc.

General Dynamics.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Military Robots Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

" US Army Tests Robot Dogs Armed With AI-Enabled Guns.”





“SpaceX launched the Falcon Heavy, made up of three rocket cores.”





“South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced the completion of the exploratory development phase for the 66 unmanned surveillance vehicles.”









Conclusion:

North America leads the military robots market, primarily due to the substantial defense budget of the United States. The US allocates significant investments across various categories of military robots, including land, marine, and airborne systems. These financial resources enable the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous navigation, and advanced sensors, all of which are critical for the performance and functionality of military robots. North America is home to several major defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics, which play a pivotal role in driving innovation and market dominance in unmanned systems through the development of high-tech solutions. Furthermore, the region benefits from robust R&D capabilities supported by agencies like DARPA, which strengthen its technological advancements.

Asia Pacific region is likely to register the fastest growing during 2025-2031. Many countries in Asia, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, are significantly increasing their defense expenditures to modernize their military forces and enhance their defense capabilities. The increasing allocation of resources towards defense technologies, including military robots, is a direct result of these growing budgets. As military priorities shift towards more high-tech solutions, the demand for unmanned systems like UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), UGVs (Unmanned Ground Vehicles), and maritime robots continues to rise.

