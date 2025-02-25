Bottomline Wins Cross-Border Payment Company of the Year

Universal Aggregator recognized for its API-enabled global connectivity services in North America

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, has been awarded “Cross-Border Payment Company of the Year: North America” by International Banker. The category recognizes organizations that use innovative technologies, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence to improve financial connectivity across the globe.

International Banker relies on nominations from its readers to identify financial institutions and banking technology providers worldwide that demonstrate significant impact and operate at the forefront of the industry. Award judges recognized Bottomline’s Universal Aggregator solution and its value-add overlay services for addressing cross-border payment challenges, such as high costs, slow processing times, limited accessibility, and lack of transparency.

Aimed at helping banks and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) compete more effectively, Bottomline introduced Bottomline Universal Aggregator (UA)—a fully hosted, API-enabled SaaS platform designed to deliver global connectivity services. Through this single platform, financial institutions and enterprise corporates have an “easy plug-in” to an array of payment clearing and settlement systems around the world.

“In a world where connectivity knows no bounds and geography is just a backdrop, we are dedicated to empowering our customers,” says Vitus Rotzer, global product lead for Bottomline’s financial messaging solutions. “Our mission is to arm customers with solutions to navigate the complexities of ever-evolving regulations, embrace new file formats, adapt to emerging payment schemes, and build resilience against the constant threat of fraud.”

As a global business payments leader, Bottomline is honored to serve 16 of the top 20 US banks with its products. Moreover, six top US banks use elements of UA’s connectivity services.

