FAT Brands to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results On February 27, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 13 other restaurant concepts, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-704-4453 from the U.S. or 1-201-389-0920 internationally. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, March 20, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode is 13751410. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, Chairman, and Ken Kuick, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at www.fatbrands.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Michelle Michalski

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

Media Relations:

Erin Mandzik

emandzik@fatbrands.com

Legal Disclaimer:

