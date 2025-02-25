Guaranteed Rate Affinity Launches "Hi-Five in 2025" to Celebrate How It Makes Home Financing Easy

Nationwide Initiative Kicks Off February 25 with Loan Officer Events, Social Media Activations, and a National Hi-Five Day

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its exclusive partnership with Coldwell Banker, is launching Hi-Five in 2025, a nationwide initiative celebrating how the company makes the mortgage process easier than ever for real estate agents and homebuyers.

Hi-Five in 2025, kicking off the week of February 25, 2025, is a first-of-its-kind engagement campaign designed to bring together loan officers and industry agents—including our partners at Coldwell Banker—in a fun, high-energy setting. At its core, this initiative is about strengthening the partnerships that drive our success, helping loan officers and agents grow their businesses together while making the mortgage process easier than ever. That optimism is rooted in direct feedback—623 customer surveys in the past year included the word “easy” to describe their experience with Guaranteed Rate Affinity. To celebrate this standout service and collaboration, the company is rolling out National Hi-Five Day, featuring agent-hosted events, social media activations, and exclusive event kits designed to spark engagement and connection.

“At Guaranteed Rate Affinity, we know that the more agents and homebuyers get to know us, the more they love us,” said Dave Dickey, President of Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “Hi-Five in 2025 is our way of celebrating that trust by saying ‘hi’ to as many agents as we can and showing them what sets us apart. With our digital mortgage process, rapid approvals, and expert loan officers, we take the stress out of financing a home—and that’s worth a high-five.”

As part of the initiative, Guaranteed Rate Affinity loan officers will host upscale networking events across the country, each featuring an engaging 15-20 minute presentation, interactive elements, and a happy hour-style social gathering. The company has also created Event in a Box kits—including selfie frames, foam hands, and branded materials—to equip loan officers with everything they need to create a memorable experience.

The #HiFiveIn2025 campaign will encourage loan officers and agents to share their experiences on social media, amplifying the excitement and driving engagement within the real estate community.

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere’s real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today’s competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees’ relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.

Media Contact:

press@rate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.