Sign-up Period for Maryland’s Small Acreage Cover Crop Program Opens March 3

February 25, 2025

Small Farms and Urban Growers Who Plant Less Than 10 Acres Eligible



ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 25, 2025) —The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced the sign-up period for its Small Acreage Cover Crop Program will open on March 3, and will run through April 25, 2025. This popular program provides grants to help small farms and urban growers plant cover crops on their production areas to build healthy soils, improve crop yields, protect local water quality, improve climate resilience, and deliver other environmental benefits.

Small farms that plant less than ten (10) acres of qualifying cover crops—including cereal grains or cover crop seed mixes—can apply for the grant. Financial assistance for this program is available at up to $1,500 per grower, per year.

“Urban growers and small-scale producers provide fresh, homegrown food for their communities,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Our Small Acreage Cover Crop Grants are designed to help these farmers adopt sustainable practices that enhance soil health and protect clean water. If your operation does not qualify for traditional cover crop grants geared toward larger operations, we encourage you to apply for these grants during our spring enrollment window.”

Urban and small-scale producers may download grant applications on the department’s website. Applications must be postmarked by April 25, 2025 for consideration in this year’s program. Program highlights include:

Maximum payment per grower is $1,500 per year.

Reimbursement covers the cost of seed (including shipping), labor (capped at $15 per hour), custom services, and equipment rental fees.

Growers will be reimbursed based on paid receipts.

Eligible species include single cereal grains or cover crop seed mixes.

Cover crops may be planted in open plots/fields, raised beds, or a high tunnel.

Growers should follow cover crop planting recommendations made by the seed manufacturer or the University of Maryland Extension for eligible species.

The Small Acreage Cover Crop Program is funded by the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund and managed by the department’s Small Farm and Urban Agriculture Program. Growers who want to apply for these small acreage cover crop grants should contact Bill Tharpe, Program Administrator for the Small Farm & Urban Agriculture Program at bill.tharpe@maryland.gov or 410-841-5869. For additional information, please visit the website.

