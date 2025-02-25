Supply Chain Survey Reveals 28-Point Gap Between Expected and Actual Performance During Peak Season

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A comprehensive post-peak season analysis by Deposco has uncovered a substantial disconnect between supply chain leaders' expected and actual performance during the 2024 holiday season. While 93 percent of organizations entered peak season confident in meeting customer expectations, 58 percent struggled with delivery timing and order accuracy.

Key findings include:

70 percent of executives expressed strong pre-season faith in their fulfillment systems, yet only 42 percent achieved successful system performance

65 percent of organizations faced significant staffing challenges despite 51 percent planning to rely on automation and seasonal hiring

Technology systems' performance showed a 28-point gap between perceived and actual capabilities



The full report, including strategies for improvement, is available for download here: https://bit.ly/3Q1hY4L

"The 2024 peak season data serves as a critical wake-up call for the industry," said Josh Lett, SVP of Professional Services at Deposco. "Companies need to analyze their current challenges, benchmark their processes, and implement reliable, adaptive solutions now. Cloud-based supply chain platforms can be deployed to deliver best-in-class results well before peak season 2025."

The analysis highlights three critical investment areas for 2025 success:

Unified supply chain platforms combining WMS and order management AI-driven workforce optimization technology Enhanced customer experience capabilities



The report also establishes concrete performance targets for 2025, including 99.9 percent inventory accuracy, 98 percent on-time delivery rates, and a 20 percent reduction in labor costs.

To download the complete report, "The Great Peak Season Reality Check: What 2024 Can Teach Us About 2025," visit https://bit.ly/3Q1hY4L .

About Deposco

Deposco's supply chain software maps out your success, accelerates execution, and navigates your growth journey, driving unparalleled efficiency and cost savings. Its AI-powered unified platform delivers actionable insights across your entire supply chain—from planning to execution—adapting like a GPS to keep you on the optimal path. With the industry's most extensive collection of pre-built integrations for rapid implementation, Deposco helps over 4,000 of the world's fastest-growing retailers, 3PLs, DTC ecommerce businesses, and brands navigate more than $50 billion in sales and 165 million consumer orders globally.

