FIVE IRON GOLF TO OPEN FIRST NASHVILLE LOCATION IN SUMMER 2025

Nashville, TN, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in golf and entertainment, is bringing its high-energy, technology-driven venue to Nashville, Tennessee. Set to open in summer 2025, the 14,500-square-foot location at 202 21st Avenue South will feature 11 state-of-the-art Trackman simulators, Callaway Tour Fitting, multisport gaming—including hockey, soccer, and more—augmented reality darts, pool tables, and a full-service bar and restaurant, creating a vibrant destination for avid golfers and entertainment seekers looking to enjoy a competitive and social atmosphere.

The venue will be located in Aertson Midtown , a dynamic mixed-use development adjacent to Music Row, featuring the Kimpton Aertson Hotel , high-profile retail, and sought-after dining destinations. With its proximity to Vanderbilt and Belmont Universities, Five Iron Golf will cater to Nashville’s student population while also creating exclusive benefits for Aertson’s residents. This dynamic space will serve as a destination for both locals and visitors looking to play, practice, and socialize.

"We couldn’t be more excited to bring Five Iron Golf to Nashville and introduce a fresh, social way to experience the game in a city known for its sports culture and thriving entertainment scene," said Peter McCormick, franchise partner at Five Iron Golf Nashville and a 2024 Franchisee of the Year honoree recognized by the International Franchise Association (IFA). "With our top-tier technology, welcoming atmosphere, and a commitment to making golf more accessible, we’re confident Five Iron will become a go-to destination for golfers, students, professionals, and visitors alike."

The expansion is led by Peter McCormick and Alex Zega, owners of Five Iron Golf Louisville and 12 upcoming Florida locations, in partnership with Matt Csillag and David Zabinsky, franchisees of Five Iron Golf Dubai and UAE locations. Home to Five Iron Golf’s largest venue in the world, Dubai has set a new benchmark for technology-driven golf experiences, highlighting the brand’s ability to thrive in dynamic, entertainment-focused markets. The team’s success in bringing Five Iron to the Middle East’s sports and hospitality landscape reinforces its continued expansion into prime destinations.

“As franchisees, we’ve seen firsthand how Five Iron Golf transforms traditional golf into a social, high-energy experience,” said Matt Csillag, franchise partner for Five Iron Golf Dubai and UAE. “From our success in launching Five Iron’s largest venue in Dubai to this exciting expansion in Nashville, we are confident this city is the perfect market to bring a new way to play, practice, and enjoy the game.”

Five Iron Golf’s reputation as a premier golf destination is driven by its commitment to industry-leading technology, game improvement, and competitive play. The Nashville location will feature Callaway Tour Fitting , reinforcing its status as a serious training ground for golfers of all skill levels. Guests will have access to professional golf instruction, private and group lessons, competitive leagues, and immersive practice experiences, all designed to enhance their game. Five Iron Golf will also introduce an exclusive Founding Membership offer, providing members with daily play privileges, discounted lessons, event perks, and access to a thriving golf community.

Additionally, Five Iron Golf’s evolution is backed by Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments , a firm known for supporting best-in-class hospitality and entertainment brands. More than just a golf destination, Five Iron Golf features a full-service restaurant and bar, happy hour and late-night entertainment, and serves as a prime venue for corporate outings, team-building events, birthday celebrations, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and full-venue buyouts. Guests can also host private gatherings, making it a premier setting for milestone events, social meetups, and business retreats.

With golf’s rising popularity and an increasing demand for interactive, social experiences, Five Iron Golf is poised to make an immediate impact in Nashville’s entertainment scene. As Five Iron Golf expands into new markets, its rapidly growing franchise program continues to fuel the brand’s success in delivering high-energy, technology-driven golf experiences.

