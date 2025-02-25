Matterport 2025 Winter Release: Productivity Multiplied Delivers The Next Leap in Property Marketing and Management

From AI-generated marketing to real-time collaboration, the latest features make every step faster and easier

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), a pioneer in digital twin technology and spatial data capture, is redefining what’s possible in property marketing and management with its 2025 Winter Release . Packed with powerful new features, AI-driven automation, and workflow-enhancing tools, this release transforms how real estate professionals, designers, and facilities managers capture, market, and manage spaces—unlocking new levels of speed and efficiency.





The latest features in the 2025 Winter Release: Productivity Multiplied set a new standard for the digital transformation of the built world, empowering customers to work smarter, move faster, and drive stronger business results.

“The 2025 Winter Release is a game-changer for real estate professionals. We’re making it easier than ever to market, manage, and sell properties with AI-powered tools that save time and maximize impact,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport. “From instant, ready-to-go marketing packages to seamless team collaboration, these innovations eliminate busywork so our customers can focus on what matters—closing deals and growing their business. And with our new model Merge and smart tagging features, scanning combining multiple sections of a property is seamless—capturing large spaces has never been faster or easier.”

Next-Level Productivity: What’s Inside the Winter Release

Matterport Marketing Cloud makes listing a property faster and easier than ever. For the first time, real estate agents can schedule a property to be digitized and receive a complete, ready-to-use digital marketing package within approximately 1 to 2 business days in most major metros. Each package includes a stunning 3D virtual tour, high-resolution images, a polished, social-media-ready video, AI-generated property descriptions, and detailed floor plans with precise room measurements—all powered by Matterport’s Property Intelligence . Plus, seamless MLS integration eliminates the usual listing delays, helping agents get properties on the market faster with minimal effort.





To learn more about the new capabilities and features, explore the 2025 Winter Release and read our blog .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins at matterport.com/discover .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”), artificial intelligence capabilities, potential growth opportunities, and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expected,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including Matterport’s ability to implement and timely deliver new products, new artificial intelligence initiatives, business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

