CCC, Bell Textron Canada Limited to provide aircraft maintenance and repair services to Montenegro

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it has signed a government to government (G2G) contract with the Ministry of Defense of Montenegro for maintenance and repair (MRO) services provided by Bell Textron Canada Limited, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company. The MRO work will enable the continued operations of Bell 505 and 412 aircraft manufactured by Bell Textron.

Montenegro acquired Bell 505 and 412 helicopters in 2020 through a G2G contract also facilitated by CCC. Bell produces versatile and robust helicopters that have been adopted by Montenegro's military for a variety of operations.

Based in Mirabel, Quebec, Bell Textron is Canada’s leading manufacturer of vertical lift aircraft. In addition to the Bell 505 aircraft series, the company produces a range of commercial and military helicopters. It also offers comprehensive maintenance and repair services designed to ensure the reliability and longevity of its aircraft. To date, CCC and Bell Textron have successfully delivered G2G contracts worth $300 million dollars.

CCC supports Canadian businesses like Bell Textron through the International Prime Contractor service that enables foreign governments to make acquisitions through G2G contracts. Every G2G contract has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance.

“Canada's aerospace contributes nearly $30 billion dollars to the Canadian economy and CCC is proud to support the international success of one of its leading companies, Bell Textron.” – Kim Douglas, VP of Business Development and Marketing, CCC.

“Bell is honored to provide the Ministry of Defense of Montenegro with our exceptional customer support and ensure successful operations of their Bell 505 and 412 fleet, originally built at our Bell Commercial Centre of Excellence in Mirabel. We’re grateful for the close collaboration between Bell and the CCC to enable this full life cycle support from manufacturing to the aftermarket support at our Europe Service Center in Prague, Czech Republic.” – Chris Schaefer, Vice President, Global Customer Solutions, Bell Textron.

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.

