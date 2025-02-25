Rendever Brings Immersive Virtual Reality Experiences to Thousands of Seniors at 36 Sodalis Senior Living Communities

The major rollout brings new opportunities for engagement, fostering connection and combating isolation to seniors all across the Southern United States

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the company leading the industry in immersive technology for aging, today announced its expansion into 36 Sodalis Senior Living communities throughout Florida, Georgia and Texas. This partnership will enable thousands of seniors to experience the transformative benefits of virtual reality in senior care like fostering deeper connections, improving cognitive well-being, and enhancing overall quality of life for residents.

By introducing Rendever’s VR product suite to Sodalis Senior Living residents, the partnership is designed to deliver next generation technology to the resident experience. Residents will have access to countless VR experiences, like virtual travel, meditation, bucket-list activities, and will be integrating the beloved live events from RendeverLive®, which Rendever reports have earned over 2,000 perfect reviews and are designed to foster social interactions that reduce isolation and improve mental health across the community.

“Our residents have always been excited about the possibilities that exist with VR. We’re delighted we found a partner that can deliver an enterprise-grade platform in a truly meaningful way,” said Traci Taylor-Roberts, President of Sodalis Senior Living. “At Sodalis, we are always looking for ways to enhance the lives of our residents. Partnering with Rendever allows us to provide a truly unique and exciting way to engage our communities in deeply meaningful ways.”

“From the moment we met their leadership team, it became clear Sodalis is an operator that cares about their residents and understands why wellness matters. We can’t wait to introduce new opportunities for connection and engagement—elements that are critical for enhancing the well-being of older adults,” said Rendever CEO and cofounder Kyle Rand. “We know how deeply committed the Sodalis caregivers are to the health and happiness of their residents and we’re eager to advance our collective mission together.”

The partnership underscores the shared commitment of both organizations to improve the overall aging experience. Rendever’s technology is deployed in 700 other communities and health organizations nationwide, and recently launched an embodied AI companion designed to enhance family wellness after a largescale clinical trial on immersive family engagement.

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, the platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections among populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. Rendever is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

