Le Mans Ultimate Bolsters LMGT3 Content with Porsche 911 GT3 R, Aston Martin Vantage AMR and FREE Ford Mustang

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or “the Company”) is today releasing the next update for “Le Mans Ultimate”, the official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This latest update increases the content available to players by adding three more LMGT3 category cars along with significant quality of life improvements.

Head-turning LMGT3 machinery from supercar manufacturers Porsche and Aston Martin form the contents of “2024 Pack 4”. The Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3 is a second-generation car from the famous British marque, ever present in sportscar racing. From Porsche, the 911 GT3 R LMGT3, powered by the iconic flat-6 engine, won the 2024 edition of the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Trophy in the LMGT3 category. Both cars offer distinct racing experiences based on highly detailed physics development and unique car attributes.

Additionally, the distinctive Ford Mustang LMGT3 muscle car, will be added for free for all Early Access players, as a separate DLC item available directly on the Steam store. This car joins the other free LMGT3 car, the McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo, released to all players in the December update. Both cars will allow players to compete against drivers and AI in DLC cars in both online and offline race modes.

Significant physics development has been undertaken to the LMGT3 tyre model in this release. Players can expect the overall feeling to be more realistic and stable, following extensive collaboration with real-world drivers and the incorporation of detailed real-world data provided.

2024 Pack 4 is on sale at an early access price of £5.99 / €6.49 / $6.99 or users can purchase the Season Pass for £39.99 / €46.99 / $48.99. The Season Pass includes five packs in total with Pack 1, 2 and 3 already released in July, September, and December 2024 respectively. The RaceControl Pro+, available at www.racecontrol.gg, also unlocks DLC content whilst the subscription is live, offering players more choice about how they access this content. The remaining “2025 Pack 5” is expected for players to enjoy in May 2025 and is scheduled to include one additional circuit (Lusail International Circuit) and two more LMGT3 cars. This will coincide with the next major game update, also scheduled for May 2025 and expected to include highly anticipated features requested by the community, including live multiplayer driver swaps and team functionality.

“As always, we are delighted to bring more content and improvements to Le Mans Ultimate,” commented Stephen Hood, CEO and President of Motorsport Games. “The last update in December 2024 brought a significant increase in players to the game whilst increasing play time and reducing churn. We believe these improvements, new cars and additional circuit layouts will delight the game’s fans and keep them engaged with a game that continues to move in a positive direction.”

To purchase Le Mans Ultimate, the Season Pass, or individual DLC Packs, visit Le Mans Ultimate on Steam. Head to www.racecontrol.gg to configure private servers or subscribe RaceControl Pro or Pro+, the latter of which unlocks all DLC content with a live subscription.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62996588-e84a-49be-b795-705317ee46fd

