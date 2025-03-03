SEASON DELIVERS A MIGHTY PUNCH OF HEALTH BENEFITS AT NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST

Sustainably Sourced and Omega-Rich: Season Products are Nutrient Dense for Optimal Health

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before “superfoods” became a wellness trend, sardines were already delivering a powerful nutritional punch—packed with lean protein, essential omega-3s, and vital nutrients. For over 100 years, Season has led the way in sourcing the highest-quality sardines, mackerel, and anchovies, with an unwavering commitment to sustainability, clean ingredients, and superior nutrition.At Booth #991 in Hall A at Natural Products Expo West 2025, Season is redefining how people think about food as fuel—proving that convenience and wellness can go hand in hand. With powerhouse omega-3s and high-quality protein, Season is making tinned seafood the ultimate superfood for those who prioritize health without compromising on taste. Stop by to experience the future of feel-good eating—one delicious, nutrient-packed bite at a time.“Sardines are one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet, and at Season, we’re proud to make them accessible, delicious, and responsibly sourced,” said Sara Kelly, Marketing Manager at Season. “We’re not just about great taste—we’re on a mission to deliver healthy, convenient, and delicious products that fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles. By continually innovating, we aim to redefine how people enjoy clean, purposeful nutrition.”BETTER HEALTH IS ALWAYS IN SEASONNot all tinned fish are created equal. As the U.S.'s #1 sardine brand, Season sets the standard for quality and nutrition:• A Mighty Source of Protein – Every tin is packed with lean, powerful protein to support muscle recovery, sustained energy, and overall wellness.• A Mighty Boost of Omega-3s for Brain & Heart Health – Naturally abundant in essential fatty acids, Season’s lineup supports cognitive function and cardiovascular health.• Larger, Meatier, and More Satisfying – Unlike smaller, delicate Pacific sardines, Season’s Atlantic sardines are known for their firm texture, bold flavor, and higher protein content.• Sustainability You Can Trust – Wild-caught from the cold waters of the Atlantic, ensuring both environmental and nutritional integrity.THE WELLNESS MOVEMENT OF THE SEASON: TINNED FISHLong overlooked, tinned fish is finally being recognized as a wellness essential—perfect for fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, and anyone seeking a clean, protein-rich meal that fits effortlessly into an active lifestyle. Whether enjoyed straight from the tin, in grain bowls, pastas, sardine cakes, or even a “fishcuterie” board, Season’s products prove that eating well can be both effortless and delicious.INNOVATION DRIVING THE FUTURE OF NUTRITIOUS EATINGAt this year’s Natural Products Expo West, Season is unveiling bold new innovations designed to bring healthy, convenient, and delicious products to a wider audience. With a focus on sustainability, taste, and modern convenience, Season continues to push the boundaries of clean, crave-worthy nutrition.From new product formulations to exciting culinary twists, Season’s latest innovations ensure that nutritious eating is easier and more enjoyable than ever. As a brand committed to delivering superior products, Season remains at the forefront of a movement that champions both health and sustainability.Visit Booth #991 in Hall A at Natural Products Expo West. For more information, visit seasonproducts.com and follow @seasonbrandofficial on Instagram.Season products are available in grocery stores nationwide and at Costco, Walmart, and Amazon.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Season and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com

