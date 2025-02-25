HydroGraph Receives Purchase Order for Technical Collaboration with Leading Global Synthetic Fiber Manufacturer

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FRA: M98) (the "Company" or "HydroGraph"), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, has announced a technical collaboration with one of the world's largest synthetic fiber manufacturers. The initiative aims to assess the potential of HydroGraph’s graphene technology in high-performance fiber applications within the $191 billion1 global textile and technical fiber market and is a significant step forward with one of the largest customers within HydroGraph’s growing pipeline.

The development program will systematically evaluate the impact of HydroGraph’s graphene on critical fiber performance attributes, including mechanical durability and energy absorption capabilities. These enhancements align with HydroGraph’s broader strategic focus on advanced material solutions that enable lightweighting and downgauging of components, building upon the Company’s proven success in similar applications across diverse industries.

"Partnering with a market-leading synthetic fiber manufacturer provides an opportunity to demonstrate our graphene’s ability to support material properties," said Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO of HydroGraph. "This technical collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting our customers by delivering value-added materials and services to support their innovation projects."

The initiative will leverage multiple graphene variants from HydroGraph’s portfolio, emphasizing the Company's ability to provide both standardized and custom-engineered material solutions for industrial-scale applications. The structured project is expected to conclude by the end of Q2 2025, marking a significant step toward validating graphene’s role in next-generation textile and fiber technologies. Based on previous results, HydroGraph expects positive outcomes from the technical trial and anticipates a pilot scale-up following the completion of the trial which the Company expects to convert into a long-term supply agreement.

For more information about HydroGraph, please visit www.hydrograph.com.

1 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/technical-textile-market#:~:text=The%20global%20technical%20textile%20market,5.7%25%20from%202023%20to%202032.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/. For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: statements in respect of the Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement,

the timing and ability of the Company to close the Private Placement, if at all, the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, if at all, and the terms and jurisdictions of the Private Placement; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the Company’s future personnel appointments; the Company’s plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

HydroGraph Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR

mkreps@darrowir.com

Kjirstin Breure, HydroGraph President and CEO

kjirstin.breure@hydrograph.com

408.267.2556

HydroGraph Media Contact

Raven Carpenter

hydrograph@fox.agency

646.665.1107

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.