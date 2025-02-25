La Rosa Holdings Corp. to Expand into Europe with the Engagement of Real Estate Veteran Joaquín Nuevo Alarcón as Area Developer for Spain

La Rosa’s expansion into Spain to mark the first phase of a broader European growth strategy, introducing its disruptive real estate model to the international market

Celebration, FL , Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for six agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced the launch of its European expansion initiative with the engagement of Joaquín Nuevo Alarcón as Area Developer for Spain, effective as of March 1, 2025. This move marks La Rosa’s first step in international expansion beyond the United States and Puerto Rico and in a broader European strategy designed to bring its disruptive, agent-first business model to the global real estate market.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, La Rosa is focused on establishing a strong presence in Spain while laying the groundwork for further expansion into additional high-growth real estate markets across Europe. The Company plans to introduce franchise opportunities, brokerage offices, and technology-driven services to scale its operations internationally.

Joaquín Nuevo Alarcón, a seasoned real estate professional with decades of experience in the Spanish market, previously led a 500-agent team as a director at eXp Realty in Spain. The Company believes that his expertise in real estate development, brokerage, and investment strategies makes him ideally suited to introduce La Rosa’s agent-first business model to Spain. As Area Developer, Alarcón will develop, expand, and manage real estate operations of La Rosa in Spain, leveraging La Rosa’s proprietary technology platform, flexible commission structures, and commitment to agent success.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa Holdings Corp. commented, “Spain is just the beginning, our upcoming expansion into Europe is a strategic move to bring our innovative real estate model to international markets, offering agents and franchisees the same level of empowerment and financial opportunity that has fueled our success in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With Joaquín’s leadership, we expect that Spain will become a launchpad for continued expansion as we establish La Rosa as a premier global real estate brand.”

Joaquín Nuevo Alarcón, added, “The Spanish real estate market is evolving, and there is a growing demand for innovative brokerage models that offer agents greater financial control and career growth. I am thrilled to lead La Rosa’s expansion into Spain and bring this innovative platform to real estate professionals looking for a smarter, more rewarding way to grow their careers."

“We believe that entering into Spain will be a pivotal step in our strategy to scale globally. International growth not only unlocks new revenue streams but also strengthens our brand’s presence in high-growth markets. By establishing brokerage offices, franchise opportunities, and technology-driven services, we are positioning La Rosa for sustained expansion, increased transaction volume, and long-term value creation for our stockholders. Spain is just the beginning as we look to extend our footprint across Europe and beyond,” concluded Mr. La Rosa.

La Rosa’s scalable, agent-first brokerage model is designed to maximize agent earnings while providing top-tier support. Agents can choose between a revenue share program that generates income beyond commissions, a 100% commission structure with a low annual fee for financial control, and ancillary service and technology-based revenue streams that enhance overall profitability. This agent-first approach, combined with La Rosa’s technology and proprietary transaction management platform, empowers real estate agents to potentially maximize their earnings while delivering seamless transactions for buyers and sellers.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa's business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 26 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Puerto Rico. The Company also has 6 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and 3 affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico. Additionally, the Company has a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

