Jackery Showcases Essential Home Backup and Solar Innovations at International Builders’ Show 2025

Jackery Presents the Future of Energy Independence at IBS: Essential Home Backup Solutions, the First Curved Solar Roof Tiles in the U.S., and a Comprehensive Lineup of Renewable, Off-Grid Solar Power Solutions for Homes and Job Sites

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a leader in reliable and innovative renewable energy solutions, is showing off the latest advancements in home, outdoor, and jobsite power at the 2025 International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas. Jackery’s range of reliable, sustainable, and aesthetically integrated energy solutions are designed for both home and outdoor applications, appealing to builders, architects, and homeowners alike.

The Jackery 5000 Plus: Essential Home Backup Kit

With severe weather events causing more frequent and prolonged power outages, home backup power is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity. The Jackery 5000 Plus Kit is the most cost-effective and flexible essential home backup solution, providing automatic power backup at up to 50% less than what traditional whole-home backup systems cost.

Designed for seamless integration, the 5000 Plus Kit connects directly to a home’s critical circuits via the Jackery Smart Transfer Switch, delivering uninterrupted power to essential rooms like the kitchen, living room, and home office. The system automatically switches over when an outage occurs—ensuring that homeowners stay powered without disruption.

Unlike traditional whole-home backup solutions, which can cost upwards of $18,000 and require professional installation, the Jackery 5000 Plus Kit offers an affordable, scalable, and portable alternative for just $7,999 (including estimated installation). In addition, a modular design allows homeowners to expand capacity up to 60kWh, providing a customized backup power based on individual household needs.

Key Benefits:

Reliable, Automatic Backup Power – Powers critical appliances, including refrigerators, lights, Wi-Fi routers, and medical devices.

High Output & Expandability – 7200W output with expandable storage up to 60kWh.

Clean & Safe – Whisper-quiet, fume-free, and safe for indoor use.

More Affordable and Modular Than ESS Backup – Costs up to 50% less than traditional systems, but all the benefits of essential home coverage.

Solar-Ready for Energy Independence – Recharge with portable solar panels to extend battery life and reduce reliance on the grid.



The Jackery Solar Roof: A Form and Function Dream for Builders and Homeowners

For years, homeowners and builders have been promised a solar roofing solution that seamlessly integrates aesthetics with efficiency—but until now, the market has struggled to deliver. The Jackery Solar Roof changes that, offering the first-ever curved solar tiles available in the U.S., designed to blend effortlessly into modern and traditional architecture without compromising performance.

Unlike conventional rooftop solar panels, Jackery’s Solar Roof maintains the architectural integrity of a home while delivering industry-leading solar efficiency of over 25%. With a 30-year warranty and extreme durability to withstand temperatures from -40°F to 185°F, hail, and high winds, Jackery provides a long-lasting and truly attainable solar solution.

For builders and developers, Jackery’s Solar Roof presents a competitive edge, offering homebuyers a sleek, energy-efficient roofing system that lowers electricity bills and increases home value.

With the Jackery Solar Roof, the future of integrated solar energy is here—not just as an idea, but a reality.

Off-Grid Power for Construction: Replacing Gas Generators with Clean Energy

Jackery’s portable solar generators provide a clean, silent, and fume-free alternative to gas generators, enabling construction crews to power high-demand tools and equipment using renewable solar energy—even in areas where the grid is compromised.

As communities across Southern California and other disaster-affected regions begin the rebuilding process, access to reliable, off-grid power is critical for recovery efforts. With high-wattage output and scalable capacity, Jackery’s solutions can power essential construction equipment, ensuring that rebuilding projects stay on track without the pitfalls associated with traditional gas-powered alternatives. This option not only enhances worksite efficiency but also aligns with the industry’s growing commitment to sustainable, disaster-resilient building practices.

By providing clean energy solutions for both home resilience and disaster recovery, Jackery is helping communities to rebuild stronger, safer, and more energy-independent in the face of future challenges.

Experience Jackery at IBS 2025

Jackery invites builders, architects, designers, and homeowners to explore its full suite of renewable energy solutions - including the soon to launch Jackery HomePower 3000 - in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth C5236 during the 2025 International Builders’ Show. Live demonstrations will showcase how Jackery seamlessly integrates into homes and job sites, delivering clean, reliable, and cost-effective power for every application.

For more information about Jackery and its lineup of solar generators, visit www.jackery.com .

About Jackery:

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products from compact 100W units to robust 123kWh energy storage systems for whole-home backup, Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, Jackery prioritizes convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. As of mid-year 2024, Jackery solar panels sold have saved 760 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and reduced carbon emissions by 758,000 tons—equivalent to the annual carbon emissions of a medium-sized city. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS

ICR

jackery@icrinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.