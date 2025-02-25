AIM Doses First New Subject in Phase 2 Study of Ampligen and Imfinzi as a Potential Combination Therapy for Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

Several subjects who received the highest dose in Phase 1 will also be included in Phase 2

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that the first new subject has been dosed in Phase 2 of the Phase 1b/2 clinical trial involving AIM’s Ampligen (rintatolimod) and AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi® (durvalumab) in the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer (“DURIPANC”). Several subjects from Phase 1 who received the highest dose will also be included in Phase 2.

DURIPANC is an investigator-initiated, exploratory, open-label, single-center study in the Netherlands at the Erasmus Medical Center. Up to 25 patients are expected to be enrolled in the Phase 2 portion of DURIPANC.

AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels stated: “Unlike with many pancreatic cancer studies where accrual can be a major obstacle, we expect to continue to enroll subjects in Phase 2 of DURIPANC at a steady pace.”

Read more at about DURIPANC at ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05927142 – “Combining anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab with TLR-3 agonist rintatolimod in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma for therapy efficacy (DURIPANC)“

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a therapy for pancreatic cancer. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas 908.824.0775 AIM@jtcir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.