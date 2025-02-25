Phunware to Participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference in California March 16-18, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for mobile applications, announced today Chief Executive Officer Stephen Chen will participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, CA March 16-18, 2025.

Stephen Chen will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on site during this annual invitation-only event.

37th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 16-18, 2025

Location: Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, CA

Attendees: Chief Executive Officer Stephen Chen

Format: In-person 1x1’s

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the 37th Annual ROTH Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Phunware management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to PHUN@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.

Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through its new Generative AI platform, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and reintroduce its digital asset ecosystem for existing holders and new market participants.

For more information on Phunware, please visit www.phunware.com . To better understand and leverage generative AI and Phunware’s mobile app technologies, visit ai.phunware.com

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Phunware is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the adoption and impact of emerging technologies and their use across mobile engagement platforms.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

PHUN@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Phunware Media Contact:

Joe McGurk, Managing Director

917-259-6895

PHUN@mzgroup.us

Legal Disclaimer:

