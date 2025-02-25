Oragenics, Inc. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James P. Kelly, to Present at the Emergencies in Medicine Conference on Advancing Concussion Treatment

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company advancing innovative treatments for concussion and brain-related health conditions, today announced its participation at the Emergencies in Medicine Conference, where Dr. James Kelly, Chief Medical Officer and Oragenics' Medical Advisory Board Member, will present on the advancement of concussion treatments. The event will be held February 23-28, 2025 in Park City, Utah.

Dr. Kelly’s presentation, titled “The Use of a Novel Intranasal Neurosteroid to Treat Concussion Predicted to Have Poor Outcomes,” will focus on Oragenics' "Trigger-to-Treat" program for concussion, specifically highlighting the development of ONP-002, a novel intranasal neurosteroid for the acute treatment of concussion through the subacute period. His session will provide insight into the ongoing clinical trial protocols that incorporate BRAINBox Solutions’ multi-marker, multimodality test incorporating blood biomarker technology and neurocognitive testing a cutting-edge diagnostic platform designed to improve concussion detection, prognosis and patient stratification.

“We are excited to showcase the progress of ONP-002 and our commitment to advancing concussion treatment,” said Dr. Kelly. “By integrating BRAINBox’s cutting-edge platform into our clinical trials, we aim to establish a new standard of care that enables early intervention and more precise treatment strategies. This meeting brings together leading experts in emergency and neurological medicine, and we look forward to discussing how our technology can enhance clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes in concussion care.”

Dr. Frank Peacock, Meeting Director and Principal Investigator for both the BRAINBox HeadSmart II clinical trials and Oragenics’ ONP-002 clinical trials, comments, “The ‘Trigger-to-Treat’ paradigm marks a significant advancement in acute concussion care. Early identification of high-risk patients and timely intervention have the potential to not only accelerate recovery but also reduce the risk of long-term neurological complications. By improving diagnostic precision and developing targeted treatment strategies, we are taking critical steps toward preventing chronic neurological disease and transforming concussion management.”

The Emergencies in Medicine Conference brings together leading healthcare professionals and researchers to discuss advancements in emergency and trauma care. This event serves as a platform for experts across various fields to explore innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes, with concussion treatment remaining a key area of focus. For more information, please visit https://emergenciesinmedicine.com/ .

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (NPC), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, please visit www.oragenics.com .

